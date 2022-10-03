Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks
Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it's over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
Drought And Colorado River: Irrigation Restrictions in Wyoming Possible By 2028
Problems may spread from the top down, but for the Colorado River's impact on Wyoming, it's just the opposite. For that reason, farmers and ranchers in southwest Wyoming are keeping a watchful eye on a historic drought affecting the...
Hunter Claims Carcass Of Elk Was Left To Rot On Private Property
A Wyoming bull elk that was shot on public land Monday, but made it on to private property before dying a slow death, was left to rot, the hunter who shot the bull claimed. Josh Sunberg, an Iowa resident who frequently...
Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?
Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48
As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it's easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there's the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 9, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bryan Fenoff at Pete's Pond in Dubois, Wyoming. Bryan writes: "GM Cowboy Crew! Look forward to your email every! It's really the only news outlet I consistently follow!". To submit yours,...
Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’
Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. "My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre," Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
Letter to the Editor: Elitist Lawyers Trying To Call The Shots
First of all, thank you for your great on-line newspaper that I read every morning to keep abreast of Wyoming news. You all do a great job bringing unbiased news, important weather conditions and forecasts and humor. Now, to the point...
‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist
Anybody who claims to have seen a "unicorn" in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. "Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
No GOP Candidates Show Up For Cheyenne Legislative Debates
No Republican voices were heard in League of Women Voters forums held Thursday night for Wyoming House Districts 11, 41 and 44. Each district encompasses part of Cheyenne. Democrat Sara Burlingame, who wants to take back the seat she once held...
Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services
A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming's sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he's reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
Dems Will Stay Major Party If They Keep Crossing Back, Vote In General
If every Wyoming voter now registered as a Democrat votes in the upcoming general election, the party will keep its major-party recognition in the state. Under Wyoming elections law, organizations are recognized as major political parties when they have more than...
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, October 6, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.87 is up 1 cent from our last report of $3.86 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is up 6 cents from a week ago and is up 36 cents a gallon from one year ago.
Oath Keepers With Badges? Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Respond
A Laramie Police Department official says a state lawmaker's claim the LPD is playing down the revelation that one of its officers has been identified as a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers is inaccurate and irresponsible. Lt....
Update: Man Stuck In Bottom Of Outhouse For Three Hours After Rescuing His Phone Has New Plan
Everyone deserves some time-off. Just to unplug and get off the grid. A helpful video has been released that can dispel any notions that getting stuck in the bottom of an outhouse is a vacation of sorts. In August, Cowboy State...
