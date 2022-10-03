ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Man And His Dog Show-Off Wyoming’s Beauty With Their Daily Walks

Dana Gage and his German shepherd Klaus never miss a day of walking. Whether it's over the trails and rocks of the Medicine Bow National Forest or along the Massachusetts coast, the pair have traveled a lot of miles in their eight years together.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Hunter Claims Carcass Of Elk Was Left To Rot On Private Property

A Wyoming bull elk that was shot on public land Monday, but made it on to private property before dying a slow death, was left to rot, the hunter who shot the bull claimed. Josh Sunberg, an Iowa resident who frequently...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Transmission Transition: Will Wyoming Wind Power Reach Consumers?

Wyoming produces a lot of energy for other states and needs more transmission lines to keep up with the demand to connect a growing number of Cowboy State wind and solar farms to consumers. These high-voltage lines almost always cross some...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Explore Wyoming: The Thorofare Is Most Remote Spot In The Lower 48

As the least-populated state, Wyoming is full of out-of-the-way places, and with fewer than 6 people per square mile it's easy for someone to get away from it all. Then there's the Thorofare. As the most remote region in...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bryan Fenoff at Pete's Pond in Dubois, Wyoming. Bryan writes: "GM Cowboy Crew! Look forward to your email every! It's really the only news outlet I consistently follow!". To submit yours,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to the Editor: Elitist Lawyers Trying To Call The Shots

First of all, thank you for your great on-line newspaper that I read every morning to keep abreast of Wyoming news. You all do a great job bringing unbiased news, important weather conditions and forecasts and humor. Now, to the point...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist

Anybody who claims to have seen a "unicorn" in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. "Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

No GOP Candidates Show Up For Cheyenne Legislative Debates

No Republican voices were heard in League of Women Voters forums held Thursday night for Wyoming House Districts 11, 41 and 44. Each district encompasses part of Cheyenne. Democrat Sara Burlingame, who wants to take back the seat she once held...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislator’s Plan Would Slash Wyoming’s Tax Rate But Broaden Base To Include Groceries & Services

A Wyoming legislator from Cheyenne is proposing sweeping changes to Wyoming's sales and use taxes. Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that he's reviving 2019 legislation that would cut sales and use taxes – but add more transactions to the tax base.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dems Will Stay Major Party If They Keep Crossing Back, Vote In General

If every Wyoming voter now registered as a Democrat votes in the upcoming general election, the party will keep its major-party recognition in the state. Under Wyoming elections law, organizations are recognized as major political parties when they have more than...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.87 is up 1 cent from our last report of $3.86 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is up 6 cents from a week ago and is up 36 cents a gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Oath Keepers With Badges? Wyoming Law Enforcement Agencies Respond

A Laramie Police Department official says a state lawmaker's claim the LPD is playing down the revelation that one of its officers has been identified as a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers is inaccurate and irresponsible. Lt....
LARAMIE, WY

