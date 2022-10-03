Killeen, TX (October 6, 2022): Killeen Police are actively investigating the Murder of a 55-year-old male. On June 24, 2022, Officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched at approximately 2:50 a.m. to the 1800 block of N. 4th Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO