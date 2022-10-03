Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street in Lahaina
LahainaTown Action Committee and the Rotary Clubs of Lahaina have announced the return of the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street, happening Oct. 31, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. “We are so grateful for the support from the County of Maui and our Lahaina Police Department to be able...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Maui Academy of Performing Arts moves forward with long-awaited black box theater project
Carolyn Wright has been with the Maui Academy of Performing Arts since 1998. That same year, the nonprofit bought the former National Dollar Store building in Wailuku. The goal was to turn it into a state-of-the-art black box theater. And that dream — nearly 25 years in the making — is now in sight.
mauinow.com
Local author to discuss Māhū’s place in Hawaiian and settler societies on Oct. 8
Kahala Johnson, a local author and Hawaiian activist, will discuss his chapter from the book “Civil Society in West Maui” during a public presentation at the Lahaina Public Library on Oct. 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. The chapter is called “Placed in the Middle: Serving Mana Māhū...
mauinow.com
UHMC hosts Maui Men’s March Against Violence, Oct. 6
The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College invites everyone in the community to participate in “Maui Men’s March Against Violence,” an organized men’s march to end domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and gender violence. This event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the front lawn of the UH Maui College campus Great Lawn.
KHON2
Tiffany’s Maui Offers Popular Dishes and Drink Specials
Honolulu (KHON2) – Tiffany’s Maui brings familiar dishes to Maui residents and visitors for over 20 years. Located in Wailuku Maui, Tiffany’s offers a curated menu and drink specials loved by Maui residents and visitors. “This comes from a very unique scope from Lanui and Sheldon’s upbringing....
mauinow.com
Pukalani Superette joins Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Pukalani Superette will join the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi Chapter as a Platinum Sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® – Maui on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2022. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – with over 11 million family members and friends providing care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Hawaiʻi, more than 29,000 people live with the disease, and over 65,000 are family caregivers.
KHON2
Maui Ocean Center Supports New Bill Passed in Maui County
Honolulu (KHON2) – Starting on October 1, 2022, only mineral sunscreens will be allowed in Maui County. The effort has been applauded by Maui Ocean Center and others advocating for the protection of our coral reefs. The County of Maui passed a bill that enforces banning the sale, distribution...
travelawaits.com
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
mauinow.com
Seabury Hall to host fall open house for prospective families
Seabury Hall will host a Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at its campus in Makawao. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a program to follow at 9 a.m. The event will provide students and their families with an opportunity to learn more about Seabury Hall and will include an overview of the curriculum, presentations from faculty, students, and the Head of School, as well as a campus tour and information about the application and Financial Aid process.
mauinow.com
324 units planned as part of workforce affordable Kaulana Mahina Apartments in Central Maui
An estimated 324 units are planned as part of the Kaulana Mahina Apartments development in Central Maui. The 14.4 acre development site is bound by Waiʻale Road in the east, Kuikahi Drive in the north, and Honoapi‘ilani Highway in the west, near Long’s and Walgreen’s at the border of the Kehalani and Maui Lani neighborhoods.
KITV.com
Honolulu, Maui counties bumped back up into 'medium' COVID-19 threat level, CDC reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu and Maui counties both bumped up to the medium COVID-19 community threat level. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released its weekly update on Thursday. Both counties were in the green or low level last week. 8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new...
mauinow.com
Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation to award 10 academic scholarships to benefit Maui
Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers is once again offering the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship to encourage college-bound students to use their education to benefit Maui County. Now in its 19th consecutive year, the Josh and Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarship program provides academic scholarships to local...
mauinow.com
500 pounds of school supplies donated to Molokaʻi keiki
The 10th Annual Tools for School Drive held by Maui United Way collected more than 500 pounds of school supplies for keiki on Moloka’i. The US Coast Guard transported the supplies to the island and nonprofit Sustainable Moloka’i will work with the schools to distribute them. “It’s been...
mauinow.com
Maui median in September rises to $1,025,000, up 3% from same time
Maui’s median sales price for single family homes sold in September rose to $1,025,000, up 3.0% from the year prior, according to the latest data released by the Realtors Association of Maui. As the median increased, RAM reports the average sales price decreased to $1,465,982, down 4.8%. Overall inventory...
mauinow.com
Man charged with first degree arson in connection with home fire in Kihei, Maui
Maui police have arrested and charged a man with first degree arson in connection with a house fire reported Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2022, in Kīhei, Maui. The structure fire was reported at around 9:41 p.m. at an abandoned residence in the 900-block area of South Kīhei Road.
mauinow.com
20 youth learn about money, budgeting and life at financial literacy workshop
Twenty intermediate and high school youth received an introduction to the basics of personal finance and budgeting – and an awakening to adulthood and life – in Maui Economic Opportunity’s two-day Teen Financial Literacy workshop this week. The workshop, put on by MEO’s Business Development Center on...
mauinow.com
Community meetings planned for Koa Waena affordable housing project in Kihei
The Public is invited to community meetings this weekend to learn more about the new Koa Waena affordable housing project by developer Peter Savio in Kīhei. Savio plans to break ground on the project later this year. Community meetings are planned at Kīhei Charter School located at 650 Līpoa...
mauinow.com
Arce sworn in as first director of Maui County’s Department of Agriculture
Rogerene “Kali” Arce took the oath of office today as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian homesteader with more than three decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry. Mayor Michael Victorino’s appointment of Arce was confirmed last month by the full Maui County Council.
mauinow.com
New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?
A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
Heavy rain possible for eastern portions of the state through Tuesday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants remain pooled near Maui County and Hawaii Island. Heavy showers formed Monday afternoon and could return through Tuesday afternoon. Stable conditions return state-wide by Wednesday with ample sunshine and only light windward showers through the end of the work week.
