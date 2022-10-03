ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street in Lahaina

LahainaTown Action Committee and the Rotary Clubs of Lahaina have announced the return of the 43rd Annual Halloween Keiki Parade on Front Street, happening Oct. 31, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. “We are so grateful for the support from the County of Maui and our Lahaina Police Department to be able...
LAHAINA, HI
UHMC hosts Maui Men’s March Against Violence, Oct. 6

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College invites everyone in the community to participate in “Maui Men’s March Against Violence,” an organized men’s march to end domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and gender violence. This event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the front lawn of the UH Maui College campus Great Lawn.
KAHULUI, HI
Tiffany’s Maui Offers Popular Dishes and Drink Specials

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tiffany’s Maui brings familiar dishes to Maui residents and visitors for over 20 years. Located in Wailuku Maui, Tiffany’s offers a curated menu and drink specials loved by Maui residents and visitors. “This comes from a very unique scope from Lanui and Sheldon’s upbringing....
WAILUKU, HI
Pukalani Superette joins Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Pukalani Superette will join the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi Chapter as a Platinum Sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ® – Maui on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2022. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – with over 11 million family members and friends providing care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Hawaiʻi, more than 29,000 people live with the disease, and over 65,000 are family caregivers.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui Ocean Center Supports New Bill Passed in Maui County

Honolulu (KHON2) – Starting on October 1, 2022, only mineral sunscreens will be allowed in Maui County. The effort has been applauded by Maui Ocean Center and others advocating for the protection of our coral reefs. The County of Maui passed a bill that enforces banning the sale, distribution...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Seabury Hall to host fall open house for prospective families

Seabury Hall will host a Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at its campus in Makawao. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a program to follow at 9 a.m. The event will provide students and their families with an opportunity to learn more about Seabury Hall and will include an overview of the curriculum, presentations from faculty, students, and the Head of School, as well as a campus tour and information about the application and Financial Aid process.
MAKAWAO, HI
500 pounds of school supplies donated to Molokaʻi keiki

The 10th Annual Tools for School Drive held by Maui United Way collected more than 500 pounds of school supplies for keiki on Moloka’i. The US Coast Guard transported the supplies to the island and nonprofit Sustainable Moloka’i will work with the schools to distribute them. “It’s been...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui median in September rises to $1,025,000, up 3% from same time

Maui’s median sales price for single family homes sold in September rose to $1,025,000, up 3.0% from the year prior, according to the latest data released by the Realtors Association of Maui. As the median increased, RAM reports the average sales price decreased to $1,465,982, down 4.8%. Overall inventory...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Arce sworn in as first director of Maui County’s Department of Agriculture

Rogerene “Kali” Arce took the oath of office today as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian homesteader with more than three decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry. Mayor Michael Victorino’s appointment of Arce was confirmed last month by the full Maui County Council.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?

A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

