Biden Signs Executive Order With New Framework to Protect Data Transfers Between the U.S. and EU
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a new framework to protect the privacy of personal data shared between the U.S. and Europe. A European court undid an earlier version of the framework in 2020. The new Privacy Shield seeks to address European concerns of surveillance by U.S....
10-Year Treasury Yield Pops After September Jobs Report
Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. The benchmark 10-year Treasury added 6 basis points to 3.883%. It has seen a volatile couple of weeks, falling below 3.6% briefly earlier in the week after surpassing the 4% mark last week.
Are ESG ETFs a Gimmick? The Debate Surrounding the Transparency and Social Agendas of Sustainable Investing
ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. ESG is a new industry of funds launched by companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and Fidelity that are invested in companies that meet certain criteria. These ideals pertain to standards of diversity, equity and inclusion, pollution and carbon emissions, and data security, among others.
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After two, rip-roaring rallies, U.S. stock markets settled back into negative territory Wednesday. The bulls showed a little fight toward the end of the day, but it wasn't enough to keep the winning streak going. The general takeaway on Wall Street is that we're still in an overall equities funk, particularly as the Federal Reserve pushes ahead with aggressive rate hikes to cool inflation. Earnings season begins in earnest next week, but until then, investors' eyes are on the job market. Private businesses added 208,000 jobs last month, according to ADP, topping estimates. The government, meanwhile, will report monthly jobs data Friday. A hot job market will likely fuel the Fed's rationale to hike rates further. Read live market updates here.
Friday's Jobs Report Could Be a Case Where Good News Isn't Really Good
In normal times, strong job gains and rising wages would be considered a good thing. But these days, they're exactly what the U.S. economy doesn't need. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the report will show that payrolls increased 275,000 in September, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. An...
Millions of Brits to Pay More in ‘Stealthy' Taxes Despite PM Truss' Cuts, Study Finds
Millions of Brits are set to pay more in "stealthy" taxes over the coming years even as new Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to ease the burden on households, a new study has found. For every £1 ($1.12) given to workers in headline tax cuts, £2 will be taken...
There's New Optimism the $300 Monthly Child Tax Credit Checks Can Be Renewed — But the Relief May Look Different
Monthly child tax credit payments of up to $300 per child ended last year. While past efforts to renew the policy fell apart, there's new optimism something could come together soon. Advocates hope an enhanced child tax credit can be included in a year-end deal that would include corporate tax...
U.S. Says Putin's Nuclear Threats Risk ‘Armageddon'; Ukraine Recaptures Over 190 Square Miles in a Week
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. U.S. President Joe Biden said the current risk of Russia deploying a tactical nuclear weapon is greater than it has been at any time since the Cuban missile crisis, an assessment that overnight raised fears of a nuclear war to new heights.
The Climate Investor Who Bet Right on ExxonMobil on How to Stay Ahead of the Market for the Next Decade
Engine No. 1's biggest win may have been ExxonMobil and energy transition, but across industries there are huge systems changes taking place that will allow smart incumbent companies to scale transformational business models. That's led Engine No. 1 CEO Jennifer Grancio to be as bullish on GM and Ford as...
Billionaire Melinda French Gates: More Gender Equity in These 4 Sectors ‘Will Change All of Society'
Melinda French Gates has been an outspoken, public advocate of gender equity for decades — and now, the billionaire philanthropist is dedicating her time, wealth and resources to changing four major sectors that she believes are at the heart of the fight for equality. In 2019, French Gates, 58,...
How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
U.S. Sanctions More Iranian Leaders Over Mahsa Amini Death
The sanctions come after weeks of protest following Amini's death on Sept. 16. The Kurdish-Iranian woman died of an apparent brain hemorrhage in the custody of Iran's Morality Police for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely. Police have shut down internet access to social media and used lethal force to...
Long-Term Unemployment Dips by Another 70,000 People. Here's What That Means for Job Seekers
Long-term unemployment declined by 70,000 last month to about 1.1 million people, according to the September jobs report issued Friday. The long-term unemployed account for 18.5% of all jobless individuals, down sharply from the pandemic-era peak over 43% in March 2021. The labor market is cooling a bit but remains...
Hispanic Unemployment Rate Falls Sharply in September, But Fewer Workers Join Labor Force
The unemployment rate among Hispanic workers dropped sharply in September, but declining labor force participation indicated fewer eligible adults found employment or searched for work. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 4.5% in August. Labor force participation dipped to 66.1% from 66.8% in August. The unemployment rate among Hispanic...
50% of Workers Are Burned Out and ‘Productivity Paranoia' Could Be Making It Worse: ‘People Are Just Worn Down'
Burnout isn't a new phenomenon — but hybrid work environments could be making it worse. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, new, catchy terms like "The Great Resignation" and "quiet quitting" have flooded public discourse to describe the overwhelm workers are feeling, and the corresponding shifts in the labor market.
GE Is Laying Off 20% of Its U.S. Workforce Devoted to Onshore Wind Power, Costing Hundreds of Jobs
GE is cutting hundreds of jobs in its onshore wind power group. The move comes as GE faces a trifecta of challenges: Rising input costs, supply chain issues, and competition from the likes of Siemens. GE is also in the process of splitting into three publicly traded companies, focused on...
