U.S. Politics

NBC New York

10-Year Treasury Yield Pops After September Jobs Report

Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. The benchmark 10-year Treasury added 6 basis points to 3.883%. It has seen a volatile couple of weeks, falling below 3.6% briefly earlier in the week after surpassing the 4% mark last week.
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Are ESG ETFs a Gimmick? The Debate Surrounding the Transparency and Social Agendas of Sustainable Investing

ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. ESG is a new industry of funds launched by companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and Fidelity that are invested in companies that meet certain criteria. These ideals pertain to standards of diversity, equity and inclusion, pollution and carbon emissions, and data security, among others.
ECONOMY
Janet Yellen
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
POTUS
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After two, rip-roaring rallies, U.S. stock markets settled back into negative territory Wednesday. The bulls showed a little fight toward the end of the day, but it wasn't enough to keep the winning streak going. The general takeaway on Wall Street is that we're still in an overall equities funk, particularly as the Federal Reserve pushes ahead with aggressive rate hikes to cool inflation. Earnings season begins in earnest next week, but until then, investors' eyes are on the job market. Private businesses added 208,000 jobs last month, according to ADP, topping estimates. The government, meanwhile, will report monthly jobs data Friday. A hot job market will likely fuel the Fed's rationale to hike rates further. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS
NBC New York

Friday's Jobs Report Could Be a Case Where Good News Isn't Really Good

In normal times, strong job gains and rising wages would be considered a good thing. But these days, they're exactly what the U.S. economy doesn't need. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the report will show that payrolls increased 275,000 in September, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. An...
ECONOMY
NBC New York

U.S. Says Putin's Nuclear Threats Risk ‘Armageddon'; Ukraine Recaptures Over 190 Square Miles in a Week

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. U.S. President Joe Biden said the current risk of Russia deploying a tactical nuclear weapon is greater than it has been at any time since the Cuban missile crisis, an assessment that overnight raised fears of a nuclear war to new heights.
MILITARY
NBC New York

How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?

Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC New York

U.S. Sanctions More Iranian Leaders Over Mahsa Amini Death

The sanctions come after weeks of protest following Amini's death on Sept. 16. The Kurdish-Iranian woman died of an apparent brain hemorrhage in the custody of Iran's Morality Police for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely. Police have shut down internet access to social media and used lethal force to...
ADVOCACY
NBC New York

Hispanic Unemployment Rate Falls Sharply in September, But Fewer Workers Join Labor Force

The unemployment rate among Hispanic workers dropped sharply in September, but declining labor force participation indicated fewer eligible adults found employment or searched for work. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 4.5% in August. Labor force participation dipped to 66.1% from 66.8% in August. The unemployment rate among Hispanic...
ECONOMY

