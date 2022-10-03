ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Cathy Cudd
5d ago

it shouldn't just be for people who have paid in taxes in the last few years senior citizens SSI SSDI railroad all these other people have not had to file taxes it's hard enough to live on what we get much less having to pay taxes on it she needs to include everyone all residents.

Vanessa Collier
5d ago

If you live and purchase anything in the state of Alabama you pay taxes. Also, if there is such a surplus why do we have the bad roads, worst school system in the United States, teachers not being paid a good salary, just to name a few?

Sean Gentry
5d ago

Eliminate the damn gas tax and the other unnecessary taxes in this state. One thing Kay Ivey does not embrace is common sense.

WSFA

Untaxing groceries, Medicaid expansion among Alabama Arise’s priorities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eliminating the sales tax on groceries and expanding Medicaid are top priorities for Alabama Arise as it unveiled its roadmap for change in Alabama. The nonprofit organization hopes lawmakers to take note and action in the upcoming legislative session. Robyn Hyden with Alabama Arise says over...
alreporter.com

Ivey to pursue tax rebate in upcoming session

Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to Prattville and Millbrook Rotarians at the Willis Bradford Branch YMCA in Prattville. Jacob Holmes/APR. Republican leaders in the Legislature have already been hinting at a potential tax rebate for Alabamians in the coming session, and now Gov. Kay Ivey has expressed her support as Alabama enjoys a temporary surplus of federal funding.
southeastagnet.com

Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area

This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
alreporter.com

Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership

Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
altoday.com

Greenetrack will reopen tonight

Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
CBS 42

State-level marijuana pardons likely not happening in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden is calling on governors to follow his move in pardoning federal marijuana possession convictions, but it’s not likely to happen in Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey’s Communications Director Gina Maiola says pardons are granted on an individual case-by-case basis by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, and “even […]
AL.com

Alabamians march for abortion rights: ‘We still have enough energy to keep fighting’

Alabamians protested abortion bans and marched in support of access to reproductive health at rallies across the state on Saturday. From Huntsville to Fairhope, Birmingham to Anniston, marchers called for supporters to contact their elected leaders, vote in the upcoming midterms and help elect candidates who support abortion rights. The Alabama rallies came as part of a wave of rallies organized by the Women’s March and other organizations in cities across the country.
WSFA

Alabama sheriff seeing decrease in pistol permit purchases

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Some sheriffs across Alabama say they have been seeing a decrease in revenues because fewer people are purchasing and renewing pistol permits. “This whole issue stems back to a bill that was passed by the Alabama legislature in the 2022 regular session that does not actually take effect until January 1 of 2023,” Sonny Brasfield, Executive Director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) said.
AL.com

Can Alabama’s Democratic Party be saved? New chair Randy Kelley has a plan

The silence speaks to the problems and the issues of the Alabama Democratic Party. That is, in a sense, the way Randy Kelley described it. Kelley is a pastor of a small Methodist church in Huntsville and, most recently, tasked with perhaps the most daunting challenge in Alabama politics: Bring relevance back to the Democratic Party. Kelley in August was elected chair of the Democratic Party and has called for party leaders to conference Oct. 14-15 in Montgomery.
CBS 42

WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
