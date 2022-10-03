Read full article on original website
Cathy Cudd
5d ago
it shouldn't just be for people who have paid in taxes in the last few years senior citizens SSI SSDI railroad all these other people have not had to file taxes it's hard enough to live on what we get much less having to pay taxes on it she needs to include everyone all residents.
29
Vanessa Collier
5d ago
If you live and purchase anything in the state of Alabama you pay taxes. Also, if there is such a surplus why do we have the bad roads, worst school system in the United States, teachers not being paid a good salary, just to name a few?
19
Sean Gentry
5d ago
Eliminate the damn gas tax and the other unnecessary taxes in this state. One thing Kay Ivey does not embrace is common sense.
26
WSFA
alreporter.com
southeastagnet.com
Lauderdale County, Alabama, Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Area
This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership
Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
altoday.com
Greenetrack will reopen tonight
Greenetrack will hold a grand re-opening tonight of its Gaming Center. The casino closed in the aftermath of the Alabama Supreme Court decision finding for the state, stripping the “charity bingo” of its non-profit status and ordering Greenetrack to pay $76 million in disputed back taxes. Greenetrack is...
State-level marijuana pardons likely not happening in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden is calling on governors to follow his move in pardoning federal marijuana possession convictions, but it’s not likely to happen in Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey’s Communications Director Gina Maiola says pardons are granted on an individual case-by-case basis by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, and “even […]
Alabama charter school Legacy Prep needed $250,000 to keep running, state says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Prior to an audit that discovered Birmingham charter school Legacy Prep misspent as much as $311,000 of funds over a two-year period, state education officials were at the table with school officials because of money trouble.
Alabamians march for abortion rights: ‘We still have enough energy to keep fighting’
Alabamians protested abortion bans and marched in support of access to reproductive health at rallies across the state on Saturday. From Huntsville to Fairhope, Birmingham to Anniston, marchers called for supporters to contact their elected leaders, vote in the upcoming midterms and help elect candidates who support abortion rights. The Alabama rallies came as part of a wave of rallies organized by the Women’s March and other organizations in cities across the country.
Alabama Prison Strike Organizer: ‘They’re At War For Their Life And Freedom’
HuffPost spoke with Diyawn Caldwell about why people imprisoned in Alabama went on strike and how they organized incarcerated workers throughout the state.
Union says Alabama paper mill workers locked out of WestRock Mahrt Mill
Three locals of the United Steelworkers (USW) today said that about 480 union members were locked out of their jobs at a Russell County paper mill. According to the union, members of locals 971, 1471 and 1972 were locked out this morning at WestRock Mahrt Mill in Cottonton. This comes...
WSFA
Alabama sheriff seeing decrease in pistol permit purchases
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Some sheriffs across Alabama say they have been seeing a decrease in revenues because fewer people are purchasing and renewing pistol permits. “This whole issue stems back to a bill that was passed by the Alabama legislature in the 2022 regular session that does not actually take effect until January 1 of 2023,” Sonny Brasfield, Executive Director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) said.
These Alabama cities have the most expensive homes in the state
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Alabama using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list...
Alabama Ethics Commission fines former legislative candidate $705
Former state House District 40 candidate Julie Borrelli will pay a $705.20 fine “out of my own pocket” after a decision made Tuesday by the Alabama Ethics Commission denying her appeal on two violations but reducing her fine for a third, on which she had already made a payment.
Can Alabama’s Democratic Party be saved? New chair Randy Kelley has a plan
The silence speaks to the problems and the issues of the Alabama Democratic Party. That is, in a sense, the way Randy Kelley described it. Kelley is a pastor of a small Methodist church in Huntsville and, most recently, tasked with perhaps the most daunting challenge in Alabama politics: Bring relevance back to the Democratic Party. Kelley in August was elected chair of the Democratic Party and has called for party leaders to conference Oct. 14-15 in Montgomery.
WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Alabama paper mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County, Alabama. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks […]
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2022: Which Alabama schools will be schools open?
Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 is recognized as Columbus Day, American Indian Heritage Day and Fraternal Day by Alabama. State offices and courts will be closed; many state and local government employees will have the day off. However, since local school districts set their own calendars, check your district site and...
‘Liar,’ ‘Boondoggle,’ ‘Strong-arm’: Rhetoric heats up over bridge project to Alabama’s beaches
As Alabama state officials mull over two bids to build a new two-lane bridge leading to the state’s beaches, disagreements continue among Baldwin County leaders over whether the project will be worthwhile in alleviating congestion. The rhetoric is growing heated, with some name-calling, in debates over the best way...
AL.com
