Celeste Ng's powerful new dystopian novel reflects our headlines back to us
This is FRESH AIR. Celeste Ng is best known for her 2017 bestselling novel "Little Fires Everywhere," which was set in the upscale suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio. That novel was made into a Hulu series starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. Our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, says Ng's latest novel, called "Our Missing Hearts," is set in a world that simultaneously reflects and amplifies our current anxious realities. Here's her review.
Country music icon Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Country music icon Loretta Lynn died today. She 90 years old, and her family says she died peacefully in her sleep. Loretta Lynn brought unparalleled candor about the domestic realities of women class-working to country songwriting. And she taught those who came after her to speak their minds, too. SUMMERS:...
British artist Sam Cox's latest project turns his home into a canvas
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The British artist Sam Cox is known as Mr. Doodle. He's made a career out of doodling - you know, little drawings. His latest project turns his home into his canvas. He's covered every inch of the house - the toilet seats, the staircase, the dinner table - with black-and-white doodles. This took 200 gallons of white paint and years. He's now living in that 13-room mansion with his wife, Alena also known as Mrs. Doodle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller dies at 83
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller died on Monday in Toronto. He was 83. Fuller was best known for "A Soldier's Play," which was turned into an Oscar-nominated film, "A Soldier's Story." Jeff Lunden has this remembrance. JEFF LUNDEN, BYLINE: Despite winning a Pulitzer in 1982, "A Soldier's Play," which was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Self-doubt is a theme in Geena Davis' new memoir 'Dying of Politeness'
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with two-time Academy Award winning actress Geena Davis about her memoir: Dying of Politeness.
What a strike at a Philadelphia museum reveals about unionizing cultural institutions
Workers are unionizing in fields where they haven't had a big presence, including cultural institutions. Philadelphia Museum of Art employees are picketing as they seek their first contract. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at...
