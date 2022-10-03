ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celeste Ng's powerful new dystopian novel reflects our headlines back to us

This is FRESH AIR. Celeste Ng is best known for her 2017 bestselling novel "Little Fires Everywhere," which was set in the upscale suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio. That novel was made into a Hulu series starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. Our book critic, Maureen Corrigan, says Ng's latest novel, called "Our Missing Hearts," is set in a world that simultaneously reflects and amplifies our current anxious realities. Here's her review.
Country music icon Loretta Lynn dies at 90

Country music icon Loretta Lynn died today. She 90 years old, and her family says she died peacefully in her sleep. Loretta Lynn brought unparalleled candor about the domestic realities of women class-working to country songwriting. And she taught those who came after her to speak their minds, too. SUMMERS:...
British artist Sam Cox's latest project turns his home into a canvas

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The British artist Sam Cox is known as Mr. Doodle. He's made a career out of doodling - you know, little drawings. His latest project turns his home into his canvas. He's covered every inch of the house - the toilet seats, the staircase, the dinner table - with black-and-white doodles. This took 200 gallons of white paint and years. He's now living in that 13-room mansion with his wife, Alena also known as Mrs. Doodle. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller dies at 83

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Charles Fuller died on Monday in Toronto. He was 83. Fuller was best known for "A Soldier's Play," which was turned into an Oscar-nominated film, "A Soldier's Story." Jeff Lunden has this remembrance. JEFF LUNDEN, BYLINE: Despite winning a Pulitzer in 1982, "A Soldier's Play," which was...
