Macy’s to test dual-format concept in Chicago area

EVERGREEN PARK — Macy’s is testing a new concept in south suburban Evergreen Park: a dual store format that includes its off-price concept, Macy’s Backstage, and a small-format Market by Macy’s. The store, located at 9700 S. Western Ave. at Evergreen Plaza, opened last week and...
