Rugby-France relishing underdog status, head to World Cup full of ambition
(Reuters) – Losing semi-finalists in seven of the eight women’s Rugby World Cup tournaments, France are determined to break new ground in New Zealand and hope to deliver performances that do justice to the drive and ambition of the squad. Two victories over world champions New Zealand last...
Rugby-Worcester players, staff to have contracts terminated
(Reuters) -Worcester Warriors players and staff are set to have their contracts terminated after part of the English Premiership club was wound up in the high court on Wednesday. The court instructed that WRFC Players Ltd, through which players and staff are paid, be liquidated. The decision means that they...
Soccer-Sydney fan banned for life for Nazi salute
SYDNEY (Reuters) – A soccer fan who gave a Nazi salute at the Australia Cup final in Sydney has been banned for life from any games sanctioned by Football Australia (FA), the national governing body of the sport said on Wednesday. FA had promised strong action in response to...
Australian Rules-AFL names panel to probe Hawthorn allegations
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – The Australian Football League has appointed two Aboriginal Australian barristers on a four-person panel to investigate allegations of mistreatment of Indigenous players at Hawthorn. The panel includes Jacqualyn Turfrey, a criminal lawyer and member of the Palawa people of Tasmania state, and commercial lawyer Tim Goodwin,...
Motorcycling-British great Phil Read dies aged 83
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Phil Read, the first motorcycle rider to win world championships in the 125cc, 250cc and 500cc grand prix categories, died on Thursday aged 83, his family said. Read, who competed in the world championship from 1961 to 1976, was a seven-times world champion and...
Soccer-Qatar to step up labour inspections during World Cup – Union
DOHA (Reuters) – Qatar will intensify labour inspections during the soccer World Cup including extra health and safety checks to protect workers in the Gulf Arab state from exploitation, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) said on Wednesday. Rights groups and labour unions have warned that hospitality, transport and...
Soccer-Fan dies in Argentina, match abandoned as players forced off due to tear gas
(Reuters) – A soccer fan died in Argentina and the match between Gimnasia La Plata and Boca Juniors was abandoned on Thursday after tear gas fired by police outside the venue drifted into the stadium and made it difficult for players and spectators to breathe. The circumstances surrounding the...
20 Specific Questions I Have For Japan, A Country And Culture That I've Fallen In Love With (But Still Don't Quite Fully Understand)
When it comes to Japan, the more I know, the more I love — but the less I understand.
