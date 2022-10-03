Read full article on original website
Police Seek Public Help to Locate Blythe Girl
Police Thursday asked for public help to locate a missing teenage girl from Blythe. Ciena Charlie Ramirez was last seen Tuesday by her family, and was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and ripped blue jeans, according to the Blythe Police Department. Anyone with information on Ciena’s whereabouts were asked to...
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
