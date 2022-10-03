Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Beaten to Death in Menifee Home
A man was beaten to death Friday in Menifee, allegedly by a known assailant or assailants who are now the focus of a homicide investigation. The attack happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a house in the 28200 block of Serenity Falls Way, near Bankside Drive, according to Menifee police Capt. Dave Gutierrez.
mynewsla.com
2 Critically Injured in Palm Springs Apartment Building Fire
Two people were critically injured in a fire that damaged a Palm Springs apartment building Thursday, and a firefighter suffered a minor injury while helping to douse the blaze. Fire crews responded around 10:20 a.m. to the blaze in the apartment building at 275 Tamarisk Road. Two injured people were...
mynewsla.com
Suspects Smash Through Sliding Door To Take Jewelry From LB Home
Suspects smashed through a sliding door at a home in Long Beach and took some jewelry, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:41 p.m. Friday to the 5600 block of El Parque Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Police had no suspect descriptions.
mynewsla.com
Industry Rodeo Faces Protests From Animal Advocates
The annual Industry Hills Charity Pro Rodeo, which organizers say has financially supported community causes for nearly four decades, will be held this weekend, to the continued dismay of local animal activists who deem rodeos an outdated form of animal cruelty that should be banned. The rodeo takes place Saturday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Crash Victim Killed Near Lancaster Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two passengers and was approaching...
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman Paul Koretz Seeks Changes to Animal Services Amid Criticism
Seeking to address issues of underfunding and staffing shortages affecting animal shelters in Los Angeles, Councilman Paul Koretz released a report Friday on the state of Los Angeles Animal Services and filed a series of motions requesting funding and adjustments to the department. The department has been the victim of...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats at Seal Beach School
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening children attending a free outdoor movie at an elementary school in Seal Beach, authorities said Saturday. San Pedro resident Robert Fausett told police that children at McGaugh Elementary School at 1698 Bolsa Ave. had been throwing candy at his delivery truck, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Operating Illegal Cannabis Grows in MoVal, Elsewhere
A 50-year-old man suspected of operating illegal marijuana cultivation sites in Moreno Valley and elsewhere was released from custody Thursday after posting a $20,000 bond. Winson Huang of Alhambra was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of illegal cultivation of cannabis and possession of marijuana for transportation or sale.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected in MoVal Street Shooting
A convicted felon suspected of shooting a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley was being held without bail Friday. Luis Duran Villalobos of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.
mynewsla.com
CicLAvia Returns to `Heart of LA’ on Sunday
Seven miles of streets in downtown Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles Sunday for another CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of transport. CicLAvia-Heart of LA will take place from 9 a.m. to...
mynewsla.com
Two Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze at Long Beach Strip Mall
Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling a third-alarm fire Saturday at a strip mall in Long Beach, authorities said. Paramedics rushed the two firefighters to a hospital, the Long Beach Fire Department reported. Firefighters were dispatched at 4:28 a.m. to the strip mall in the 5600 block of Atlantic...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves $1.7M Toward Housing Those Displaced by Fireworks Blast
The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, sent 17 residents and first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Standoff with Police in Costa Mesa
A 49-year-old man with a domestic violence conviction was charged Friday with attempting to kill two special agents with the Attorney General’s Office during an eight-hour standoff with police in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa Police Department officers were helping Department of Justice special agents serve a warrant about 10:30...
mynewsla.com
Jackie Lacey Says She Did Not Know Late Husband Would Point Gun at Protesters
Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey states in new court papers that she did not know her late husband planned to point a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020. The confrontation occurred when members of the group showed up at the couple’s...
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Seek Potential Victims of Flasher Who Targeted Kids
Corona police Friday asked that any victims targeted by a man suspected of exposing himself to children walking home from area elementary schools come forward. According to Corona police Sgt. Jason Waldon, there were three known occasions in September when the flasher harassed youths. A 22-year-old Eastvale man was arrested...
mynewsla.com
Drunk Driver Gets 15 to Life in Deadly Santa Ana Collision
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was convicted in August of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08% causing injury, all felonies. Jurors, who deliberated for about an hour, found true sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Trying to Perpetrate Robbery Spree in Perris
A 30-year-old felon accused of trying to rob three people around Perris with a sawed-off shotgun was charged Friday with three counts of attempted robbery and other offenses. Byron Alexander Maquiz of Perris was arrested Wednesday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with the attempted robbery...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Another Wounded in Hawaiian Gardens Shooting
A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 52, Reported Missing in San Pedro
Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to locate a 52-year-old woman who was last seen in San Pedro. Kristi Lee Lozano was last seen in San Pedro in June 2021 and has not made contact with her family since then, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Felon in Jail for Alleged Firearm, Narcotic Possession in Bermuda Dunes
A felon and documented gang member was behind bars Thursday for alleged firearm and drug possession in Bermuda Dunes. Eddie Amezquita, 19, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of narcotics with a firearm and violation of probation, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia.
Comments / 0