Cardinals: Oli Marmol to blame for epic St. Louis collapse
The St. Louis Cardinals had a 2-0 leading entering the bottom of the 9th, but terrible managing leads to an epic collapse against the Phillies. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has been the exact leader that St. Louis needed this season, perhaps even NL Manager of the Year, but his late game managing in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies cost the Cardinals a critical game.
Okay, Lightning fans, who scares you among this group of teams?
BRANDON — They have been dressed and ready to go for three years. Skates sharpened, sticks taped, beards grown. They have sweated in the preseason, bled in the regular season and dreamed of the postseason. And yet, when the lights dimmed, the music swelled and the puck dropped for...
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Pelicans odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Oct. 7
The Detroit Pistons will try to get their first win of the preseason on the road tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pistons were flat and uninspiring in their blowout loss to the Knicks, turning the ball over 21 times and missing a ton of 3-point shots. Cade Cunningham...
Radio call from the Guardians win was finally released after going silent on SiriusXM
The Cleveland Guardians won the Wild Card series with just one home run, but listeners on SiriusXM couldn’t hear it after the broadcast went silent. The Cleveland Guardians won the Wild Card series against the Tampa Bay Rays after a long game with no runs for 15 innings. The game ran for about five hours with hardly any action, so it was certainly disappointing for fans tuning in on SiriusXM when the broadcast went silent and they missed the call of Cleveland’s walk-off homer that brought them to victory.
