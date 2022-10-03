The Cleveland Guardians won the Wild Card series with just one home run, but listeners on SiriusXM couldn’t hear it after the broadcast went silent. The Cleveland Guardians won the Wild Card series against the Tampa Bay Rays after a long game with no runs for 15 innings. The game ran for about five hours with hardly any action, so it was certainly disappointing for fans tuning in on SiriusXM when the broadcast went silent and they missed the call of Cleveland’s walk-off homer that brought them to victory.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO