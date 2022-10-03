ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.1 WIKY

Over three-quarters of Americans support Iran nuclear talks – survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Over three-quarters of Americans think the United States should pursue negotiations to prevent Iran from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon, according to a survey taken by the nonpartisan Eurasia Group Foundation last month to be released on Wednesday. The survey asked 2,002 American adults between...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Bangladesh investigates crippling 10-hour nationwide power cut

DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladeshi officials were investigating on Wednesday why power was cut to about three quarters of the country, halting the vital garment sector and telecommunications services for about 10 hours. Electricity was fully restored just before midnight on Tuesday, government officials said. “We suspect a transmission line...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

U.S. to provide $240 million new assistance for migrants across Americas

LIMA (Reuters) – The United States was providing $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. Speaking at a migration-themed event at the meeting of Organization of American States...
IMMIGRATION
104.1 WIKY

Honda says it will cut car output at two plants in October

TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by about 40% at its Saitama plant and by about 20% at its Suzuka plant in October from its earlier planned output. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

China forex reserves fall to $3.029 trln in September

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Thai economy seen up 3.0 to 3.5% this year – Finance Minister

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy is still expected to grow 3.0 to 3.5% this year, while a weak baht is benefiting exports, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar on Wednesday. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

EU foreign ministers will discuss additional sanctions on Iran – top diplomat

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The European Union is considering slapping additional sanctions on Iran, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday, as rights groups say thousands have been arrested and hundreds injured in a crackdown by Iranian security forces. EU foreign ministers will discuss further sanctions on Iran...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Norway to limit access for Russian fishing vessels

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway on Thursday said it would limit access to its ports for Russian fishing vessels, the Nordic country’s latest tightening of security following last week’s discovery of major leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian trawlers will from now on only be allowed...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
104.1 WIKY

Motor racing-F1 governing body delays cost cap compliance certificates

(Reuters) – Formula One’s governing body said it had postponed to next Monday the issuing of cost cap compliance certificates amid speculation some teams overspent last year. The certificates were due on Wednesday, after previous delays, but the FIA said the analysis of the teams’ financial submissions was...
MOTORSPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Republican U.S. senator seeks to advance bill pressuring OPEC+

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said on Thursday he will try to add his bill pressuring OPEC+ to an annual defense policy bill after the group this week announced an oil production cut. Grassley’s legislation, called NOPEC, easily passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in May with support from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
104.1 WIKY

U.S. says Syria raid killed ISIS official Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. military said on Thursday a helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria’s northeast targeted and killed Wahid al-Shammri, an Islamic State official who it said facilitated the smuggling of weapons and fighters. The U.S. military’s Central Command said one of Shammri’s associates...
MILITARY
104.1 WIKY

Elon Musk, Twitter have yet to reach deal to end litigation -sources

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Elon Musk and Twitter Inc have not yet reached an agreement to end the litigation and clear the way for the world’s richest person to close his $44-billion deal for the social media platform, two sources familiar with the litigation told Reuters on Wednesday. “Keep an...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

(Reuters) – Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day. The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a...
