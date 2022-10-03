Read full article on original website
American Express ends COVID vaccine requirements for working from office
(Reuters) – American Express Co has lifted COVID-19 vaccine requirements at its offices, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as the credit card giant prepares to remove pandemic-era protocols. The new guidelines will take effect on Nov. 1 and will apply to offices in the...
Toyota to resume selling its first mass-produced EV after safety concern recall -sources
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp will soon resume selling its first mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) after a recall due to a risk the wheels could come loose, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The automaker will submit measures to fix defective parts of the vehicle...
U.S. appeals court sends DACA case back to lower court to consider new rules
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday sent a case over the legality of the so-called DACA program for young immigrants back to a lower court to consider new Biden administration rules, even as it sided with the lower court’s ruling against the program. (Reporting by...
Airbus: aircraft services market to recover to pre-pandemic level by end-2023
PARIS (Reuters) – The aircraft services market will recover to its pre-pandemic level by the end of 2023 and double in value over the next 20 years, Airbus said on Thursday as it released its latest Global Services Forecast. “Even with pandemic restrictions being progressively lifted; supply restrictions and...
Over three-quarters of Americans support Iran nuclear talks – survey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Over three-quarters of Americans think the United States should pursue negotiations to prevent Iran from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon, according to a survey taken by the nonpartisan Eurasia Group Foundation last month to be released on Wednesday. The survey asked 2,002 American adults between...
Bangladesh investigates crippling 10-hour nationwide power cut
DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladeshi officials were investigating on Wednesday why power was cut to about three quarters of the country, halting the vital garment sector and telecommunications services for about 10 hours. Electricity was fully restored just before midnight on Tuesday, government officials said. “We suspect a transmission line...
U.S. to provide $240 million new assistance for migrants across Americas
LIMA (Reuters) – The United States was providing $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. Speaking at a migration-themed event at the meeting of Organization of American States...
Honda says it will cut car output at two plants in October
TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by about 40% at its Saitama plant and by about 20% at its Suzuka plant in October from its earlier planned output. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)
China forex reserves fall to $3.029 trln in September
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves fell in September, official data showed on Friday, as the dollar climbed against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – decreased to $3.029 trillion last month, compared with $3.055 trillion at the end of August.
Thai economy seen up 3.0 to 3.5% this year – Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy is still expected to grow 3.0 to 3.5% this year, while a weak baht is benefiting exports, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar on Wednesday. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)
EU foreign ministers will discuss additional sanctions on Iran – top diplomat
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The European Union is considering slapping additional sanctions on Iran, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday, as rights groups say thousands have been arrested and hundreds injured in a crackdown by Iranian security forces. EU foreign ministers will discuss further sanctions on Iran...
Norway to limit access for Russian fishing vessels
OSLO (Reuters) – Norway on Thursday said it would limit access to its ports for Russian fishing vessels, the Nordic country’s latest tightening of security following last week’s discovery of major leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Russian trawlers will from now on only be allowed...
Motor racing-F1 governing body delays cost cap compliance certificates
(Reuters) – Formula One’s governing body said it had postponed to next Monday the issuing of cost cap compliance certificates amid speculation some teams overspent last year. The certificates were due on Wednesday, after previous delays, but the FIA said the analysis of the teams’ financial submissions was...
Republican U.S. senator seeks to advance bill pressuring OPEC+
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said on Thursday he will try to add his bill pressuring OPEC+ to an annual defense policy bill after the group this week announced an oil production cut. Grassley’s legislation, called NOPEC, easily passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in May with support from...
U.S. says Syria raid killed ISIS official Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. military said on Thursday a helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria’s northeast targeted and killed Wahid al-Shammri, an Islamic State official who it said facilitated the smuggling of weapons and fighters. The U.S. military’s Central Command said one of Shammri’s associates...
Elon Musk, Twitter have yet to reach deal to end litigation -sources
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Elon Musk and Twitter Inc have not yet reached an agreement to end the litigation and clear the way for the world’s richest person to close his $44-billion deal for the social media platform, two sources familiar with the litigation told Reuters on Wednesday. “Keep an...
Shock after Biden suggests Putin’s nuclear threats could mean ‘Armageddon’ – live
President says world is the closest it has come to nuclear catastrophe in 60 years
Sri Lanka cenbank stands pat on rates, says monetary conditions ‘sufficiently tight’
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s central bank held interest rates steady on Thursday as widely expected, saying monetary conditions remain “sufficiently tight” after a massive rate-hike campaign earlier in the year to tame stubbornly high inflation. The Standing Lending Facility rate was held steady at 15.50%...
Oil prices rise after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output
(Reuters) – Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day. The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a...
Brazil real set for bumpy ride ahead of presidential vote runoff: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Brazil’s real is set for a bumpy ride ahead of the country’s election runoff later this month, as political tensions simmer following a surprisingly good performance by President Jair Bolsonaro in the first round, a Reuters poll showed. The currency has rallied 4.2%...
