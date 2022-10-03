Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 21:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 36 will result in patchy and areas of frost. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, the Taconics, the Helderbergs, the northern and eastern Catskills, the Glens Falls and northern Saratoga region and southern Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding along the St Johns River and its tributaries. * WHERE...Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Tucker FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 36 will result in patchy and areas of frost. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, the Taconics, the Helderbergs, the northern and eastern Catskills, the Glens Falls and northern Saratoga region and southern Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Pendleton, Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Pendleton; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia, and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Lower Keys, Monroe Middle Keys, Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 04:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Lower Keys; Monroe Middle Keys; Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...The Lower, Middle, and Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-07 21:37:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-08 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas will flood, and significant erosion is expected. Damage to fish or hunting camps along the coast is expected. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Water will continue to cross the road to Point Barrow and other low lying roads along the coast. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels have peaked and are diminishing. Erosion will continue through tonight. Southwest winds will turn west and decrease overnight.
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Ulster; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Ulster FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 36 will result in patchy and areas of frost. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, the Taconics, the Helderbergs, the northern and eastern Catskills, the Glens Falls and northern Saratoga region and southern Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 21:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Along the AlCan highway from Tok southeast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-08 21:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...South of Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be south of Delta Junction. In Delta Junction southeast winds will gust to 45 mph.
Frost Advisory issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Merrimack, Northern Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut and central, eastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Providence by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Providence FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut and central, eastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Freeze Warning issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, central, northwest and western Virginia, and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Frost Advisory issued for Central Washington, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures around 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Waldo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 03:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, through Tuesday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Frost Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 02:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northern, and western Maryland, central, northern, and northwest Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flood Watch issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-09 00:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TODAY THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and Texas, including the following areas, in southeast New Mexico, Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County, Northern Lea County and Southern Lea County. In Texas, Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin, Crane, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Howard, Loving, Marfa Plateau, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Pecos, Presidio Valley, Reagan, Reeves County Plains, Scurry, Upton, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Ward and Winkler. * WHEN...From Noon MDT /1 PM CDT/ today through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
