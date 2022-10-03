ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

NBC Bay Area

Berkeley Police Arrest Woman Suspected of 4 Kidnapping Attempts

Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens. Police said...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

4 Injured, 1 Dead in Early Morning Shooting in Berkeley

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting this morning in Berkeley's South Campus area near Telegraph and Durant avenues, police said. The shooting happened when a fight broke out broke out around 1:35 a.m., according to police. Four people sustained gunshot wounds, and officers reported to the scene and began lifesaving measures, according to police.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Lyft Driver Says She Was Attacked by Passenger in San Jose

A Lyft driver is speaking out after she said that a passenger sexually assaulted her as they were driving on a San Jose freeway late Monday night. The incident happened on southbound Interstate 280 in San Jose. Zelia Silva said that she was working for Lyft and added the man...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Women's March Returns to the Bay Area

The Women's March returns to the Bay Area Saturday. Marches across the nation are happening today including several in Bay Area cities such as Oakland, Berkeley, San Jose, Calistoga, Santa Rosa, Pacifica and San Francisco. Here's a list of events:. Oakland - City Hall 10 a.m. Berkeley - UC Berkeley...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Gas Main Break Has Been Secured in Menlo Park: Police

The gas main break in the 2100 block of Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park has been secured, police said Saturday afternoon. Police had issued an advisory at 3:59 p.m. announcing the gas leak. The leak has now been secured, according to police, who said they were advised by Pacific Gas & Electric that the gas main break is secured.
MENLO PARK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Councilmembers Hope to Extend Use of License Plate Readers Amid Recent Crime

As Oaklanders continue to demand action to end a wave of violence in the city councilmembers are hoping license plate readers can help solve and maybe even deter more crimes. “We need to leverage every technology and resources that’s available to address this unchecked lawlessness and rising violence,” said Oakland councilmember Treva Reid.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Despite the Fog, Crowds Attend SF Fleet Week Activities

The fog disrupted a bit of the highly anticipated Blue Angels air show in San Francisco Saturday as Fleet Week continues over the weekend. Despite the fog, the air show was highlight of the week for many people. The pilots did that in fantastic fashion, soaring above the Bay and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

Watch: Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco

Fleet Week continues this weekend in San Francisco with a highly anticipated air show. The show will also feature the famous Blue Angels known for their thrilling stunts and tight formations. Watch a livestream of the Saturday performance starting at around 12:15 p.m. in the video player above. Note you...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family Is the Secret Recipe in SF Woman's Famous Pupusas

In many families, it's common for recipes to get handed down through the generations. For Estrella Gonzalez and her family, recipes for tamales, pupusas and tostadas also come with a seat at the table of the food business. As the owner of Estrellita's Snacks in San Francisco's Tenderloin, Gonzalez is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Belmont, Millbrae Voters to Decide on Hotel Tax Hikes to Fund Road Repairs, Local Services

Residents in two cities along the Peninsula will vote this fall whether to increase hotel taxes to fund city services like road repairs. Belmont's Measure K and Millbrae's Measure N, which are both on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, would each raise the transient occupancy tax - which applies to guests at hotels, motels and short-term rental properties - from 12 percent to 14 percent of the cost for the lodging.
MILLBRAE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town

Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town. “The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 2.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the Peninsula

A preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Peninsula Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 p.m. and was centered 3.3 miles north of Pacifica and 3.6 miles south-southwest of Daly City, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
PACIFICA, CA

