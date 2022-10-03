Read full article on original website
What to Know: Possible Serial Killer Tied to Stockton, Oakland Homicides
Northern California authorities are on the hunt for a possible serial killer following the shooting deaths of six people in Stockton and Oakland dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in the two cities, which are about 70 miles apart, police said. Here's...
Berkeley Police Arrest Woman Suspected of 4 Kidnapping Attempts
Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens. Police said...
'I Was Dying': Only Known Surviving Victim of Alleged Stockton Serial Killer Speaks Out
The only person known to have survived the alleged Stockton serial killer spoke out this week, saying she thinks many of the killings could have been avoided if police had done one thing differently. “There were no words exchanged, they didn’t say anything, didn’t come any closer, just started shooting,”...
4 Injured, 1 Dead in Early Morning Shooting in Berkeley
One person died and three others were injured in a shooting this morning in Berkeley's South Campus area near Telegraph and Durant avenues, police said. The shooting happened when a fight broke out broke out around 1:35 a.m., according to police. Four people sustained gunshot wounds, and officers reported to the scene and began lifesaving measures, according to police.
Lyft Driver Says She Was Attacked by Passenger in San Jose
A Lyft driver is speaking out after she said that a passenger sexually assaulted her as they were driving on a San Jose freeway late Monday night. The incident happened on southbound Interstate 280 in San Jose. Zelia Silva said that she was working for Lyft and added the man...
Women's March Returns to the Bay Area
The Women's March returns to the Bay Area Saturday. Marches across the nation are happening today including several in Bay Area cities such as Oakland, Berkeley, San Jose, Calistoga, Santa Rosa, Pacifica and San Francisco. Here's a list of events:. Oakland - City Hall 10 a.m. Berkeley - UC Berkeley...
Gas Main Break Has Been Secured in Menlo Park: Police
The gas main break in the 2100 block of Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park has been secured, police said Saturday afternoon. Police had issued an advisory at 3:59 p.m. announcing the gas leak. The leak has now been secured, according to police, who said they were advised by Pacific Gas & Electric that the gas main break is secured.
Oakland Councilmembers Hope to Extend Use of License Plate Readers Amid Recent Crime
As Oaklanders continue to demand action to end a wave of violence in the city councilmembers are hoping license plate readers can help solve and maybe even deter more crimes. “We need to leverage every technology and resources that’s available to address this unchecked lawlessness and rising violence,” said Oakland councilmember Treva Reid.
Bay Area School Districts Warn Parents of Viral ‘One Chip Challenge' After Students Get Sick
From vomiting to profuse sweating, some Bay Area children trying the viral “One Chip Challenge” are getting sick. Since 2016, Paqui chip makers have encouraged people to try the social media challenge. The challenge involves eating one of their pepper Lays chips sold in an individual coffin shaped...
FBI Working to Keep Bay Area Votes Safe During Midterm Elections
We are a little more than a month away from the Midterm Elections and after the lies about a stolen election in 2020, issues surrounding the integrity of elections have been amplified. It was Donald Trump, who won the presidency in 2016 when election infrastructure was designated as part of...
This Bay Area City Saw The Biggest Spike in Homelessness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Data Shows
Recent federal data compiled by the Associated Press shows changes in homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic across some of the biggest U.S. cities — and while San Francisco saw a slight decrease over the last two years, another Bay Area city saw the second-largest spike in the state. Oakland...
Despite the Fog, Crowds Attend SF Fleet Week Activities
The fog disrupted a bit of the highly anticipated Blue Angels air show in San Francisco Saturday as Fleet Week continues over the weekend. Despite the fog, the air show was highlight of the week for many people. The pilots did that in fantastic fashion, soaring above the Bay and...
South Bay Woman Working to Help Others Struggling With Addiction, Homelessness
As part of her job as corporate engagement director for the Salvation Army’s Golden State Division, Morgane Dussault is attempting to raise tens of millions of dollars to give new life to their Silicon Valley headquarters in San Jose. It’s only fitting, Dussault says, because the Salvation Army has,...
Watch: Fleet Week Air Show in San Francisco
Fleet Week continues this weekend in San Francisco with a highly anticipated air show. The show will also feature the famous Blue Angels known for their thrilling stunts and tight formations. Watch a livestream of the Saturday performance starting at around 12:15 p.m. in the video player above. Note you...
Family Is the Secret Recipe in SF Woman's Famous Pupusas
In many families, it's common for recipes to get handed down through the generations. For Estrella Gonzalez and her family, recipes for tamales, pupusas and tostadas also come with a seat at the table of the food business. As the owner of Estrellita's Snacks in San Francisco's Tenderloin, Gonzalez is...
Planning a Rooftop Blue Angels Watch Party in San Francisco? Here's Safety Tips From Firefighters
The highly anticipated Blue Angels thrilling performances during Fleet Week in San Francisco have many scouting locations in the city to get a good view of the action. San Francisco fire officials is asking people to be careful about some of the spots they are considering. "I've scouted an area...
Belmont, Millbrae Voters to Decide on Hotel Tax Hikes to Fund Road Repairs, Local Services
Residents in two cities along the Peninsula will vote this fall whether to increase hotel taxes to fund city services like road repairs. Belmont's Measure K and Millbrae's Measure N, which are both on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, would each raise the transient occupancy tax - which applies to guests at hotels, motels and short-term rental properties - from 12 percent to 14 percent of the cost for the lodging.
Morgan Hill Community Fed Up With Wild Pigs Tearing Up Their Town
Several homeowners in Morgan Hill said they’re getting desperate as they try to deal with packs of roaming wild pigs tearing up their town. “The pigs are desperate for water and the lake is drained. So they come into where people water their grass,” said Chris Wood, president of the homeowners’ association.
Preliminary 2.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the Peninsula
A preliminary 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Peninsula Friday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 p.m. and was centered 3.3 miles north of Pacifica and 3.6 miles south-southwest of Daly City, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
Legendary Bay Area Radio Station KGO 810 Goes Off the Air Ahead of Format Change
It was a stunning moment for Bay Area radio fans Thursday as legendary talk radio station KGO 810 went silent abruptly. They posted a message on Twitter, saying that "after 80 years, it was time to make a change." “No one anticipated it and it happened literally at the last...
