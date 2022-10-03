Get ready for 'Goatoberfest' to benefit Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch

Looking for a fun fall event that helps save the lives of at-risk animals? Check out Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch’s second annual “Goatoberfest” celebration on Saturday (rain date is Sunday) at Zassick Park in Economy.

The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. and includes Octoberfest-themed plant based food — including brats and German potato salad — fire pits, a cash bar with mulled wine, beer and cider, live music by Mark Ferrari, and visits with goats and other rescue animals. Standard tickets are $40 and premium tickets cost $100.

All proceeds will benefit the animal sanctuary in South Beaver Township, Beaver County, a nonprofit that rescues, shelters and cares for abused and abandoned animals including goats, cows, sheep, chickens, donkeys, horses, and birds.

“This cause is extremely important because we work with humane officers and law enforcement officers across the state and into other states on humane cases that involve farm animals,” said Lisa Marie Sopko, founder of Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch.

“Most of the time we find that there is no way for the Humane Society or Animal Friends to transport farm animals. So, lots of times we’ll go out into the field with some of them to move animals that have to be helped to sanctuary.”

The Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch houses over 200 animals including 15 cows. Sopko said it costs about $6,000 per month to care for them in the winter.

“There is an increased need for bedding, an increased need for hay. Right now we’re going through 120 bales of hay and 650 pounds of feed every week,” she said. “That is why it’s so very important for people to support us and to come to our events and enjoy some time with the animals.”

Sopko said it’s very fulfilling to be able to help these animals.

“These animals are as intelligent and personable as dogs or cats are. If you visit our farm, these animals want as much attention from people, the cows come over to see them,” she said. “They can learn pretty much everything that a horse can learn. They’re wonderful beings.”