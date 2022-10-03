Forget designer sneakers. Nowadays you’re more likely to find Gen Z and millennials raving about their latest stationery finds. TikTok reports a surge in interest, with the hashtag #stationeryhauls racking up more than 300 million views. Meanwhile, retailers including John Lewis say there has been a boom in demand, while the fashion designer Anya Hindmarch recently unveiled a stationery pop-up store in Belgravia, central London, featuring bespoke bookmarks and notebooks.

