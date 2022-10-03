Riverdale Restaurant Week runs through Oct. 8 – concludes with bar crawl

Twenty-nine restaurants are offering big deals as part of Riverdale Restaurant Week.

The event is a first for the area and runs through Oct. 8. Eateries will be offering prix fixe menus, including Cocina Chente, where News 12’s Faith Graham spoke to server Carla Rosario.

“We have amazing Mexican food. We've been here for seven years. Come out and try our amazing Mexican drinks that we have,” she said.

To wrap up the week, Riverdale will be hosting a bar crawl on Saturday – offering participants three different routes (Kingsbridge, North Riverdale or South Riverdale). There will be a complimentary shuttle to take them around.

Those interested in the deals or bar crawl can find more details on the Dine Out Riverdale website.




