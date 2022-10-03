Dutchess County Sheriff's Office: Stay vigilant amid rise in crimes against Asian Americans

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is urging the public to stay vigilant amid a rise in crimes against the Asian American community.

Police say Asian-owned businesses like restaurants, nail salons and liquor stores have been targeted in recent thefts. Police believe the victims are being followed from these places of business to their homes.

Authorities are encouraging residents to take extra precautions.

"To be aware of their surroundings…if they see something suspicious to report it immediately,” says Detective Adam Harris, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office. "If you have an alarm system, make sure it's working. If you have a camera, make sure they're working."

Residents who are part of the Asian-American community say the proactivity of police is needed.

"I'm actually glad to hear about the report from the acting sheriff's office because I think it's important that people who are being targeted this way speak out,” says Julie Shiroishi, of Beacon.

Harris says these crimes are and will be taken seriously by the authorities.

“We will hold you accountable and investigate these matters thoroughly,” he says.

Police are also out in the community speaking with as many business owners to inform them about the recent incidents.

If you have any questions, you can contact the sheriff's office directly at 845-486-3800.

Police say to call 911 immediately if you ever feel like you are in danger.