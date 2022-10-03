ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

County executive: Plane filled with teen migrants lands at Orange County Airport

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A plane filled with teen migrants landed at Orange County Airport, according to County Executive Steve Neuhaus.

State police say they, along with Montgomery police, stopped the group on Route 211 to ensure there was no human trafficking taking place.

The Department of Health and Human Services says the migrants, who were without parents or legal guardians, are now headed to vetted sponsors by the Office of Refugee Resettlement and will await their immigration proceedings.

The Department of Homeland Security says it was not involved in any flight to Orange County.

terre
3d ago

This was not Gov. Abbott it is just not how he does things and he would not jeopardize his political career like that. No I believe it was his political opponent in the current race for governor . Dirty politics on his part but then again he is a democrat

No Sick Bidophiles
3d ago

The hypocrisy !!! They will put kids in cages and send them all over the country with reckless abandon and not hear a peep from anyone !! 2 rules of law....

Mxm
2d ago

As long as democrats are running the country this will continue immigration inflation high gas and food prices outrageous spending let’s not forget what he did in Afghanistan. This should not be a 1 issue election

