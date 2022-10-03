County executive: Plane filled with teen migrants lands at Orange County Airport

A plane filled with teen migrants landed at Orange County Airport, according to County Executive Steve Neuhaus.

State police say they, along with Montgomery police, stopped the group on Route 211 to ensure there was no human trafficking taking place.

The Department of Health and Human Services says the migrants, who were without parents or legal guardians, are now headed to vetted sponsors by the Office of Refugee Resettlement and will await their immigration proceedings.

The Department of Homeland Security says it was not involved in any flight to Orange County.