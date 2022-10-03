Read full article on original website
non ya
5d ago
Why is that concerned hate speech because he is sticking up for whites and the demorats are pushing hate the white agenda. Way to go Kanya he is truly one of the few that aren’t white haters. Thank you. The truth is all lives matter
Reply(11)
27
Beverly Justice
5d ago
White Lives have always mattered in America. Black Lives in America never mattered. All Lives Matter! Why are white people so up in arms re: Black Lives Matter? Black people had to fight for rights in America and have to continue to fight through systemic racism. Kanye West is lost in the weeds.
Reply(5)
25
Lou
4d ago
What if somebody wears a shirt that says "Only my life and family matters nobody is gonna my bills"
Reply(1)
4
Related
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama
Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Kendall Jenner Supports Jaden Smith After He Walks Out of Kanye West's Controversial Yeezy Show
Kendall Jenner isn't interested in Kanye West's latest Paris Fashion Week showing. The model, whose older sister Kim Kardashian shares four children with West, has seemingly shown her dislike for the rapper's harmful and controversial Yeezy show where he featured "White Lives Matter" shirts — by "liking" a few telling tweets.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source
Kim Kardashian is now the owner of a new Malibu estate, but she is keeping her family home in Hidden Hills. The SKIMS founder, 41, made the purchase this month, and a source told PEOPLE about her plans for the Malibu villa. "The Malibu house is just a beach house....
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian Bought A $70 Million House, And It's Completely Different Than Her Current Creepy Dystopian Mansion
This is definitely a different vibe than the whole "abandoned museum" thing she was going for in the other house.
BET
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Shouting Out His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit
Kanye West is showing some love to Snoop Dogg and the legendary rapper responded. Kanye posted on Instagram, “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life.”. Snoop replied in a comment that read: “Love u king … Let’s make. A move....
Kanye West on Instagram: 'Breonna Taylor's mom said it first,' BLM is a 'fraud'
Kanye West continued his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday, posting on Instagram a quote from the mother of Breonna Taylor calling the organization’s Louisville, Kentucky, chapter a "fraud." "BREONNA TAYLOR’S MOM SAID IT FIRST: ‘I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have...
Pete Davidson’s Nod to Kanye West at the Emmys Did Not Go Unnoticed
The feud between Pete Davidson and Kanye West doesn’t seem to be over, even though the comedian is no longer dating Kim Kardashian. With the former Saturday Night Live star dropping by Monday night’s Emmys as a presenter, his choice of wardrobe was the talk of Twitter. Davidson’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Kanye West Gets Real About Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery And His Mental Health During Show
Kanye West has established himself as a person who has no trouble speaking his mind when he sees fit. The Grammy winner is known for talking up his accomplishments and finding “unconventional” ways to promote new content. However, West also doesn’t shy away from discussing the lower points that he’s experienced in his life. He recently did that very thing during a fashion show, where he reflected on the time that his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris. With that, he also explained how the event affected his mental health at the time.
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Complex
Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’
Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Kanye West says upcoming concert was canceled, blames ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts
Kanye West posted on Instagram that his upcoming Los Angeles show has been canceled, just hours after his bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Channel. In the post, which was quickly deleted, he wrote, "My Sofi Stadium show on November 4th just got canceled. I wonder if it had something to do with my White Lives Matter tee, what y’all think?"
People
336K+
Followers
54K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 79