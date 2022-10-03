Read full article on original website
Man charged on two separate offenses, assaults guard in Cass County jail
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Paris Bradford not only comprised the safety of jail guards, but the safety of other inmates and himself, according to Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz. Bradford appeared in court Wednesday afternoon on charges of assault of a prison employee and two counts of resisting and...
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced, stabbing neighbor in Niles
A Niles man is sentenced to prison after stabbing his neighbor. It happened on July 22, when the man, 29-year-old Colin James Sanderson, was being confronted by the father of a young woman at a downtown show. Leader Publication reports that a woman who lived nearby came out with a...
22 WSBT
Goshen woman faces charges after admitting to abusing her 3-month-old daughter
A Goshen woman faces multiple counts of child neglect and battery after admitting abusing her 3-month-old daughter. 29-year-old Kyrie Brenneman is being held on a quarter-Million dollars bond. A Probable Cause affidavit spells out how doctors at Goshen Hospital suspected child abuse. The baby was flown to Riley Hospital for...
22 WSBT
News Alert: Suspect accused of shooting at excise officer charged with attempted murder
South Bend. Ind. — A man who is accused of shooting at an Indiana State Excise officer on September 29th has been charged with attempted murder. In a probable cause document, police say that the Excise officer was at Eddy Street Food Mart and noticed an older Honda Civic leave the Food Mart. The officer followed the suspect, identified as Ian Austin, 20, of South Bend. According to police, Auston abruptly stopped his vehicle near Jacob Street and fire multiple shots toward the Excise Officer’s car.
Terrifying and Ruthless Indiana Female Serial Killer Used Poison to Kill and Pigs to Hide Victims
Throughout history, stories of serial killers have frightened us and intrigued us, all at the same time. They invade our sleep in our nightmares and also pull us to learn more about why they would do such terrible things. In the Netflix series Dahmer, we are reliving the horror or...
22 WSBT
20-year-old found guilty following 2020 bank robbery
20-year-old Shamond Jenkins of South Bend was found guilty of bank robbery Thursday. He was sentenced to 100 months in prison with 2 years of supervised release. Court documents say in December of 2020, Jenkins went into a bank and handed a note threatening to kill an employee if the employee did not give him cash.
22 WSBT
Police: South Bend shooting victim has died
South Bend Police report the victim in Thursday’s shooting has died. Police were called to the 700 block of W. Indiana Ave. on a report of a shooting at around 12:40 p.m. Police say Domenik Briggs, 30, was transported to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Briggs later died from his injuries. The victim’s family has been notified.
WNDU
South Bend Violent Crimes Unit investigating overnight shots fired call
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An overnight shooting on the 200 block of Calvert St. left multiple houses and vehicles damaged around 3:30 A.M. Saturday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a ShotSpotter notification, and while responding to that first call they responded another ShotsSpotter notification for additional shots being fired.
22 WSBT
Cassopolis man charged with two counts of murder in deaths of two women
A Cassopolis man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two women at Laurel Woods Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Rease Pence, 17, of Cassopolis, Michigan with two counts of murder for his role in the deaths of Jamie Binns, 28, and Samantha Lawson, 29, both of Niles, Michigan.
22 WSBT
Suspected arrested in connection to church burglary and vandalism
A suspect has been arrested for the June 30th burglary and vandalism of Our Lady of Hungary Church in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department’s property crimes unit investigated the burglary, processed the evidence and identified the suspect. Police say they arrested, Cedrick Holloway, 20, of South Bend.
Man pleads no contest to murder of woman near Battle Creek
A man pleaded no contest to the murder of a woman in Bedford Township in January.
abc57.com
Deputies arrest suspect in 1995 murder
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1995. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna has been charged with open murder and felony firearms. The sheriff's office planned a press conference Wednesday morning to announce an arrest in a cold...
WWMT
1995 murder victim's family wants closure after fugitive suspect's arrest
PAW PAW, Mich. — A 52-year-old man has been extradited from Mexico to Michigan to face charges in an unsolved 1995 Van Buren County homicide. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna, 52, was arraigned Wednesday in Van Buren County District Court on one count of open murder and felony firearm in the shooting death of Jose Cruz Armijo, 30.
WNDU
17-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Laurel Woods Apartments
wkzo.com
Suspect from 1995 cold case arrested in Mexico by Van Buren County deputies and FBI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case in Mexico. Authorities have arrested 52-year-old Juan Luis Solis-Reyna in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin. It all started with a...
WNDU
Elkhart Police attempting to identify theft, fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals as part of an investigation into theft/fraud incidents at several local businesses. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify these individuals to please call Det. Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also submit an...
WNDU
Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI
SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
963xke.com
Angola woman struck by SUV, critically injured
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – An Angola woman has life-threatening injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV in a Steuben County roadway Thursday morning. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of West S.R. 120, west of Fremont in rural Jamestown Township, on a report of a suspicious person in the area. A caller said a woman was walking in the middle of the road, screaming and waving at oncoming traffic.
