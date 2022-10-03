Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
Scattered frost is expected this weekend
Another strong blast of colder air is moving toward Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky this weekend. This time, the air will be cold enough for areas of frost to develop on Saturday & Sunday mornings.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving Tennessee lawmaker
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in Tennessee.
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
wvlt.tv
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In Tennessee
Ranker found the spookiest haunted houses in each state promising the scare of a lifetime, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
pethelpful.com
Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn
Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
44th Tennessee Fall Craft Fair returns to Nashville
The Tennessee Fall Craft Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Bachelorette break-in: 12 women robbed in a Nashville Airbnb in 12 South
It was a dream trip that quickly turned into a nightmare for a group of women visiting Nashville during a bachelorette party weekend. In total, 12 women were robbed.
WSMV
Woman works to rescue 50+ cats from Nashville trailer park, set for demolition
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mission is underway to save a massive group of cats from a Murfreesboro Pike trailer park closing next month. Animal advocate Donna Russell guesses there are more than 50 stray cats on the property, which is being sold and presumably demolished. The people there have...
WKRN
Furbaby Friday: Meet Lil Bug!
Meet this week’s Furbaby Friday and cute little kitten, Lil Bug! Bug is a 3 month old male kitten and such an inspirational little guy. He’s had a rough start to his adolescence years and partially visionally impaired. But don’t worry because he still loves to play, run, and most of all snuggle!
Man banned from Kroger stores charged after potato chips theft
A Nashville man accused of stealing $83 worth of potato chips from a Kroger is currently facing a felony charge.
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
This Is The Best Pumpkin Patch In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the best pumpkin patch in each state, including this fun fall favorite in Tennessee.
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
