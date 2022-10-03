ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
NASHVILLE, TN
pethelpful.com

Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn

Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Furbaby Friday: Meet Lil Bug!

Meet this week’s Furbaby Friday and cute little kitten, Lil Bug! Bug is a 3 month old male kitten and such an inspirational little guy. He’s had a rough start to his adolescence years and partially visionally impaired. But don’t worry because he still loves to play, run, and most of all snuggle!
NASHVILLE, TN
