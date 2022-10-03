Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
counton2.com
N. Charleston apartment fire displaces over 60 people
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire that displaced dozens early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after midnight at a 3-story structure around the 8700 block of Evangeline Road where heavy smoke and flames were venting from the second and third stories.
counton2.com
CCSO hosting Athletic Day at Hollywood Town Hall
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is inviting families to Hollywood Town Hall this weekend for some outdoor activities. From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., kids can join deputies for games like dodgeball and Connect Four. The event is part of National Faith and...
counton2.com
Pitt Street Bridge to close Oct 11
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pitt Street Bridge will temporarily close October 11 as crews survey soil as part of an ongoing project. The Pitt Street Bridge Micromobility Project aims to improve safety on the bridge for pedestrians and drivers. It will involve “a reallocation and delineation of existing pavement … through the implementation of pavement markings, signage, pedestrian lighting, and improved parking areas.”
counton2.com
SC military leaders say more affordable housing needed near installations
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Leadership from the 8 major military installations in South Carolina and Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia, met with the Governor and agency heads in downtown Columbia Thursday. They talked about their accomplishments over the last year and their plans for the future. During the meeting,...
counton2.com
MPPD: Missing child with special needs found safe
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) said that the child was found by a family member walking through his neighborhood and is home safe. MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is searching Friday evening for a missing child with special needs.
counton2.com
Everyday Hero: Jamie Hough
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry suffered some serious damage on September 30 as Hurricane Ian battered the coast, but it’s hard to compare to the devastation that Ian unleashed on Florida. One Lowcountry man made it his mission to help. Jamie Hough founded Southeast Rescue and Relief...
counton2.com
Remains of 7 Puget Sound floatplane crash victims identified
SEATTLE (AP) — Seven people including a retired teacher have been identified after their bodies were recovered in the aftermath of a floatplane crash that killed 10 people last month in Washington’s Puget Sound, authorities said Friday. The Clallam County Coroner’s Office said remains that washed ashore about...
counton2.com
Berkeley County mailing new voter registration cards
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Registered voters in Berkeley County will soon be receiving new voter registration cards. The Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections Office is currently in the process of mailing out cards, which reflect redistricting changes that went into effect earlier this year. Voters should check...
counton2.com
2 Your Health: Healthy ways to snack during football season
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Football season is back and so are all those delicious game day foods. But, they’re not exactly the healthiest. So, should you cut them out completely or is moderation okay?. “Number one, let’s think about sitting down for a football game, whether it’s at...
