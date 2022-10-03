The Christian County Office of the Circuit Court Clerk has announced some updated changes for after-hours emergency protective orders (EPO). Circuit Court Clerk Paige Parker says for over 20 years, special deputized advocates have provided EPO services after hours 7 days a week including all holidays. She notes this service has proven to be beneficial and effective for domestic violence victims. While a location change for female victims to file EPOs was announced in late September, Parker says circumstances surrounding those able to provide this service after hours, on weekends and on holidays have changed.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO