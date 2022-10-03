Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
mainstreetclarksville.com
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
Cottontown residents stop demolition of historic post office and home
After News 2 arrived residents say demolition of the two properties has since be put on hold.
whvoradio.com
Council Approves Annexation Of 612 Acres Into City Limits
Hopkinsville City Council moved forward with the annexation of over 600 acres on John Rivers Road — associated with Commerce Park Phase II — into the city limits at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council unanimously approved the annexation on the first reading after Mayor Wendell Lynch explained...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Germantown residents on edge after bullets shatter apartment windows
Multiple shots fired were in Germantown overnight, leaving residents on edge.
clarksvillenow.com
Shelby’s Trio restaurants coming along, and Operation Honor giveaway coming up | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Joe and Cathi Maynard have a lot of things going on in Clarksville, from building a three-story restaurant downtown to holding a giveaway for military families. This week, the Maynards and Sara Golden join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to give...
whvoradio.com
Circuit Court Clerk Announces After-Hours EPO Changes
The Christian County Office of the Circuit Court Clerk has announced some updated changes for after-hours emergency protective orders (EPO). Circuit Court Clerk Paige Parker says for over 20 years, special deputized advocates have provided EPO services after hours 7 days a week including all holidays. She notes this service has proven to be beneficial and effective for domestic violence victims. While a location change for female victims to file EPOs was announced in late September, Parker says circumstances surrounding those able to provide this service after hours, on weekends and on holidays have changed.
Bachelorette break-in: 12 women robbed in a Nashville Airbnb in 12 South
It was a dream trip that quickly turned into a nightmare for a group of women visiting Nashville during a bachelorette party weekend. In total, 12 women were robbed.
RELATED PEOPLE
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 1 killed in wreck on Tiny Town Road, pedestrian hit by pumpkin truck on Wilma Rudolph
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were three serious traffic incidents in Clarksville at about the same time Wednesday afternoon. Here are updates on all three. Update, 4:45 p.m.: The roadway is back open, and traffic is back to normal. CPD Investigator Nemeth is the lead investigator. Anyone with...
rewind943.com
7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
WSMV
Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
Midnight Mischief: Seniors in Portland toilet roll the mayors home
A few seniors in Portland, Tennessee got into some midnight mischief recently! While sitting around the table at Front Porch Senior Living, these four were talking about "rolling yards".
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Two New Faces Vie For Hopkinsville Ward 8 Seat
Hopkinsville City Council Ward 8 hopefuls would both bring a fresh perspective to the governoring body as neither has served before. During the Wednesday night, League of Women Voter forums Democrat Twila Dillard and Republican Terry Meeks discussed their visions. Dillard says her priorities would be getting to know the...
Suspect caught on video setting popular Church Street cocktail lounge on fire
Nashville business owners around Church Street are on high alert after an arson suspect was caught on video trying to burn down the WKND Hang Suite.
One killed in Clarksville crash on Tiny Town Road
One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard in Clarksville.
WSMV
21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man attacked with metal pipe beneath pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville
A witness called officers to the scene on Second Avenue South and said a man just hit someone multiple times with a pipe.
whopam.com
One killed, three injured in Tiny Town Road collision
One person was killed and three were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened about 3:30 p.m., with Clarksville police saying 47-year old Sean Braxton of Clarksville was eastbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound automobile operated by 18-year-old Alexander Labarge of Clarksville.
Reward increased for info in connection with murder of Mya Fuller
The reward for information in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered in Wilson County earlier this year has been increased to $21,000.
‘Very frightening’: Neighbors on edge after dozens of shots fired over car theft in South Nashville
Around two dozen shots fired in a South Nashville shootout between employees of a car lot and suspected car thieves earlier this week left neighbors in the area concerned about their safety.
Comments / 0