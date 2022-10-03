ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier

From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Council Approves Annexation Of 612 Acres Into City Limits

Hopkinsville City Council moved forward with the annexation of over 600 acres on John Rivers Road — associated with Commerce Park Phase II — into the city limits at Tuesday night’s meeting. The council unanimously approved the annexation on the first reading after Mayor Wendell Lynch explained...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Circuit Court Clerk Announces After-Hours EPO Changes

The Christian County Office of the Circuit Court Clerk has announced some updated changes for after-hours emergency protective orders (EPO). Circuit Court Clerk Paige Parker says for over 20 years, special deputized advocates have provided EPO services after hours 7 days a week including all holidays. She notes this service has proven to be beneficial and effective for domestic violence victims. While a location change for female victims to file EPOs was announced in late September, Parker says circumstances surrounding those able to provide this service after hours, on weekends and on holidays have changed.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Joe Pitts
rewind943.com

7-year-old reports being offered money by couple in white van in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 7-year-old boy told his mother that on Friday he was approached by a couple in a white van and offered money. On Friday at around 5 p.m., Clarksville Police received a 911 call from a woman who said her 7-year-old child was offered money by a man and a woman in a white van. According to the child, he was offered money if he promised to come back and “wash their vehicle.”
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two New Faces Vie For Hopkinsville Ward 8 Seat

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 8 hopefuls would both bring a fresh perspective to the governoring body as neither has served before. During the Wednesday night, League of Women Voter forums Democrat Twila Dillard and Republican Terry Meeks discussed their visions. Dillard says her priorities would be getting to know the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

21 dogs arrive to Nashville Humane Association from Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers at the Nashville Humane Association were ready to go waiting for an extraordinary delivery Thursday morning. A sprinter van loaded with dogs arrived at the Humane Association from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, an area hit pretty hard by Hurricane Ian. “You heard the...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

One killed, three injured in Tiny Town Road collision

One person was killed and three were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened about 3:30 p.m., with Clarksville police saying 47-year old Sean Braxton of Clarksville was eastbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound automobile operated by 18-year-old Alexander Labarge of Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

