thurstontalk.com
All are Welcome to Chop, Build, Restore and Caffeinate at Revival Motors & Coffee in Olympia
The catastrophic downtown Olympia arson on December 15, 2021, changed everything for Revival Motors & Coffee Co, a coffee shop in Olympia with strong ties to the motorcycle community. One day it was a favorite drop-in spot for coffee and conversation, and the next it was drowning in damage caused by the water used to put out the fire. It was not the holiday season owners Audrey Henley and Jimmi Davies were dreaming about. Revival could have vanished. But it didn’t.
