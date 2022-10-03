ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

104.1 WIKY

GM Financial to pay over $3.5 million to resolve claims it violated U.S. law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – GM Financial, a unit of General Motors Co, agreed to pay over $3.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated a U.S. federal law that provides certain benefits and protections to eligible service members, the Justice Department said. GM Financial was accused of violating the Servicemembers...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Biden to tour storm-damaged Florida, meet with DeSantis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Wednesday and pledge support to help the state recover from the Hurricane Ian during a visit that includes a meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible rival in the 2024 presidential race. The Democratic president and the...
FLORIDA STATE
104.1 WIKY

Hurricane Ian will cost U.S. federal government ‘billions’ – FEMA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The damages from Hurricane Ian will cost the U.S. federal government “billions,” FEMA’s top administrator said on Wednesday. Asked by a reporter what the storm will cost the taxpayer-funded federal government, Deanne Criswell said “It’s gonna be in the billions. How many billions I don’t know yet,” she said, adding it was “perhaps one of the more costly disasters that we’ve seen in many years.”
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

Republican U.S. senator seeks to advance bill pressuring OPEC+

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said on Thursday he will try to add his bill pressuring OPEC+ to an annual defense policy bill after the group this week announced an oil production cut. Grassley’s legislation, called NOPEC, easily passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in May with support from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
104.1 WIKY

FBI says U.S. murders rose in 2021, but data is incomplete

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of murders reported in the United States rose last year, the FBI said on Wednesday, but it warned that a change in its data collection methods meant that its tally excluded the nation’s two largest cities, New York and Los Angeles. The bureau...
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.1 WIKY

Elon Musk seeks stay of Twitter litigation for Oct. 28 deal close

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) – Elon Musk requested a judge stay his litigation with Twitter Inc pending the receipt of financing for the $44 billion deal, which he said is expected to close at $54.20 per share on or around Oct. 28, according to a court filing. (Reporting by Tom...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Over three-quarters of Americans support Iran nuclear talks – survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Over three-quarters of Americans think the United States should pursue negotiations to prevent Iran from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon, according to a survey taken by the nonpartisan Eurasia Group Foundation last month to be released on Wednesday. The survey asked 2,002 American adults between...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Brazil’s Lula on 48%, ahead of Bolsonaro on 41%, poll shows ahead of vote

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has a seven-point-lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a poll by Genial/Quaest published on Thursday. The election headed for a run-off vote after far-right Bolsonaro beat expectations in...
ELECTIONS
104.1 WIKY

Kyiv says Zelenskiy ‘preventive strike’ remark referred to sanctions

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was referring to imposing sanctions on Russia when he suggested preventive strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons, his spokesperson said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the remarks, made by Zelenskiy during a discussion with an Australian think...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

U.S. to provide $240 million new assistance for migrants across Americas

LIMA (Reuters) – The United States was providing $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. Speaking at a migration-themed event at the meeting of Organization of American States...
IMMIGRATION
104.1 WIKY

Lula gets support of third-place candidate in Brazil presidential race

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Centrist Brazilian Senator Simone Tebet, who finished third in the presidential race, on Wednesday said she was supporting leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro when they face off in an Oct. 30 runoff vote. Tebet received nearly 5 million votes...
ELECTIONS
104.1 WIKY

Biden overhauls U.S. policy on marijuana, pardons prior federal offenses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday took executive action to change U.S. policy on marijuana, pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. “There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
104.1 WIKY

Iran summons British envoy, alleging UK meddling in unrest

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran summoned Britain’s ambassador for the second time since nationwide protests erupted last month, Iranian media reported on Wednesday, stepping up accusations of Western meddling in ongoing unrest sparked by a woman’s death in police custody. Iran has accused foes including the United States...
PROTESTS
104.1 WIKY

Swedish MEP cuts hair during speech in solidarity with Iranian women

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A Swedish member of the European Parliament lopped off her hair during a speech in the EU assembly in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran ignited by the death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. “Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger...
PROTESTS
104.1 WIKY

U.S. says Syria raid killed ISIS official Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. military said on Thursday a helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria’s northeast targeted and killed Wahid al-Shammri, an Islamic State official who it said facilitated the smuggling of weapons and fighters. The U.S. military’s Central Command said one of Shammri’s associates...
MILITARY

