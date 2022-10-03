Read full article on original website
GM Financial to pay over $3.5 million to resolve claims it violated U.S. law
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – GM Financial, a unit of General Motors Co, agreed to pay over $3.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated a U.S. federal law that provides certain benefits and protections to eligible service members, the Justice Department said. GM Financial was accused of violating the Servicemembers...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia targets Zaporizhzhia with explosive-packed drones and reportedly fires top military commander
Iranian-made ‘kamikaze drones’ target city in south-eastern Ukraine; commander of eastern military district sacked according to reports
Biden to tour storm-damaged Florida, meet with DeSantis
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Florida on Wednesday and pledge support to help the state recover from the Hurricane Ian during a visit that includes a meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible rival in the 2024 presidential race. The Democratic president and the...
Hurricane Ian will cost U.S. federal government ‘billions’ – FEMA
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The damages from Hurricane Ian will cost the U.S. federal government “billions,” FEMA’s top administrator said on Wednesday. Asked by a reporter what the storm will cost the taxpayer-funded federal government, Deanne Criswell said “It’s gonna be in the billions. How many billions I don’t know yet,” she said, adding it was “perhaps one of the more costly disasters that we’ve seen in many years.”
Republican U.S. senator seeks to advance bill pressuring OPEC+
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said on Thursday he will try to add his bill pressuring OPEC+ to an annual defense policy bill after the group this week announced an oil production cut. Grassley’s legislation, called NOPEC, easily passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in May with support from...
U.S. appeals court sends DACA case back to lower court to consider new rules
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday sent a case over the legality of the so-called DACA program for young immigrants back to a lower court to consider new Biden administration rules, even as it sided with the lower court’s ruling against the program. (Reporting by...
FBI says U.S. murders rose in 2021, but data is incomplete
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of murders reported in the United States rose last year, the FBI said on Wednesday, but it warned that a change in its data collection methods meant that its tally excluded the nation’s two largest cities, New York and Los Angeles. The bureau...
Elon Musk seeks stay of Twitter litigation for Oct. 28 deal close
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) – Elon Musk requested a judge stay his litigation with Twitter Inc pending the receipt of financing for the $44 billion deal, which he said is expected to close at $54.20 per share on or around Oct. 28, according to a court filing. (Reporting by Tom...
Over three-quarters of Americans support Iran nuclear talks – survey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Over three-quarters of Americans think the United States should pursue negotiations to prevent Iran from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon, according to a survey taken by the nonpartisan Eurasia Group Foundation last month to be released on Wednesday. The survey asked 2,002 American adults between...
American Express ends COVID vaccine requirements for working from office
(Reuters) – American Express Co has lifted COVID-19 vaccine requirements at its offices, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as the credit card giant prepares to remove pandemic-era protocols. The new guidelines will take effect on Nov. 1 and will apply to offices in the...
Brazil’s Lula on 48%, ahead of Bolsonaro on 41%, poll shows ahead of vote
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has a seven-point-lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a poll by Genial/Quaest published on Thursday. The election headed for a run-off vote after far-right Bolsonaro beat expectations in...
Kyiv says Zelenskiy ‘preventive strike’ remark referred to sanctions
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was referring to imposing sanctions on Russia when he suggested preventive strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons, his spokesperson said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the remarks, made by Zelenskiy during a discussion with an Australian think...
U.S. to provide $240 million new assistance for migrants across Americas
LIMA (Reuters) – The United States was providing $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. Speaking at a migration-themed event at the meeting of Organization of American States...
Lula gets support of third-place candidate in Brazil presidential race
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Centrist Brazilian Senator Simone Tebet, who finished third in the presidential race, on Wednesday said she was supporting leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro when they face off in an Oct. 30 runoff vote. Tebet received nearly 5 million votes...
Kuwaiti Emiri decree reappoints Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as PM- KUNA
DUBAI (Reuters) – A Kuwaiti emiri decree reappointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported. (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Biden overhauls U.S. policy on marijuana, pardons prior federal offenses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday took executive action to change U.S. policy on marijuana, pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. “There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,”...
Russians fleeing mobilisation will not automatically get French visas – minister
PARIS (Reuters) – French Junior Minister for European Affairs Laurence Boone said on Wednesday that Russians fleeing their country to avoid being mobilised in the Russian army would not automatically get visas to remain in France, but that their situation and any security risks would be considered. “We have...
Iran summons British envoy, alleging UK meddling in unrest
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran summoned Britain’s ambassador for the second time since nationwide protests erupted last month, Iranian media reported on Wednesday, stepping up accusations of Western meddling in ongoing unrest sparked by a woman’s death in police custody. Iran has accused foes including the United States...
Swedish MEP cuts hair during speech in solidarity with Iranian women
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A Swedish member of the European Parliament lopped off her hair during a speech in the EU assembly in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran ignited by the death in morality police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. “Until Iran is free, our fury will be bigger...
U.S. says Syria raid killed ISIS official Rakkan Wahid al-Shammri
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. military said on Thursday a helicopter raid on a government-held village in Syria’s northeast targeted and killed Wahid al-Shammri, an Islamic State official who it said facilitated the smuggling of weapons and fighters. The U.S. military’s Central Command said one of Shammri’s associates...
