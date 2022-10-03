Read full article on original website
Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'
"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete," Sara Lee's mother wrote as she announced the pro wrestler's death WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died. She was 30. Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post Thursday. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete." She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory...
Wynonna Judd Says Husband Cactus Is the 'Most Tough and Tender Man' She's Ever Met: 'Trust Him with My Life'
As she continues to grieve the loss of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has a solid support system to lean on — with none more supportive than her husband. Judd, 58, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about her special bond with Cactus Moser, 65, whom she married in 2012 after decades of friendship.
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
Demi Lovato Postpones Illinois Concert After Waking Up with 'Absolutely No Voice': 'I'm So Sorry'
Ticket holders for Demi Lovato's Holy Fvck Tour stop in Rosemont, Illinois will have to wait a bit longer to see the show. In an Instagram post on the tour's official account, Lovato announced they were cancelling their concert at the Rosemont Theatre, originally scheduled for Wednesday, after losing their voice. A new date will be announced soon, said the "Substance" performer.
Loretta Lynn Was a Passionate Home Cook Whose Chicken and Dumplings Dish Was a Family Favorite
The country music icon, who died on Tuesday, was an amateur chef — and even released a cookbook in 2004 Loretta Lynn was a longtime country music icon — but friends and family say she was also legendary in the kitchen. On Tuesday, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer died at age 90 on her beloved Tennessee ranch. Aside from forging a trailblazing path in the country music industry, she was passionate about her time in the kitchen and even released a cookbook of her favorite recipes in 2004. Lynn's ranch, located in Hurricane...
Ashley McBryde Tearfully Accepts Invitation to Join Grand Ole Opry: 'This Is a Pretty Surreal Moment'
The singer was surprised by Garth Brooks' "proposal" to join the iconic music family on Thursday on CBS Mornings Ashley McBryde got emotional following a surprise from country music legend Garth Brooks on Thursday morning — an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry! While promoting her latest album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, on CBS Mornings, the singer, 39, accepted the prestigious offer. "I'm here for a proposal," Brooks, 60, began, while on stage at the legendary Nashville, Tennessee music venue. "Miss Ashley McBryde, on behalf of the Opry, and myself as an...
Judy Tenuta, Comic Actress Best Known as 'Love Goddess,' Dead at 72
Judy Tenuta, who rose to fame in the late 1980s and 1990s with her unique brand of kooky comedy, has died. Tenuta's manager, Roger Paul, confirmed to The New York Times that her cause of death was ovarian cancer. She was 72. "She was a very funny, amazing performer," he...
Nick Cannon's Kids' Moms Celebrate the Father of 10 on His 42nd Birthday
"I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever," wrote Bre Tiesi Nick Cannon is being shown a lot of love by his big family on his birthday. The moms of his 10 children celebrated the Masked Singer host turning 42 on Saturday with a series of tributes on social media. "I know you hate your birthday, BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. Thank you for...
Jensen Ackles' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jensen Ackles shares three children with his wife Danneel Ackles Not only is Jensen Ackles the "Sexiest TV Star," according to PEOPLE readers, he's also a devoted family man. Jensen and his wife Danneel Harris Ackles have been together since 2006, when they both starred in the romantic comedy Ten Inch Hero, and later tied the knot in 2010. The Supernatural stars welcomed their first child in 2013, and three years later, the couple expanded their family once again — with twins! The pair now lives in Austin, Texas,...
