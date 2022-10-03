BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”

