Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe blasts Antonio Brown over Gisele Bündchen picture amid Tom Brady rumors
Antonio Brown once again made headlines when he shared a picture of him seemingly celebrating with Gisele Bündchen, the wife of quarterback and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady, during the aftermath of Super Bowl LV in February 2021. Brown's Instagram post went public amid rumors about alleged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former NFL Starting Quarterback Announces His Retirement At 30
Late Tuesday night, former NFL starting quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement in the most Blake Bortles way possible. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired. "I...
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comment should terrify every NFL defense
I think the Kansas City Chiefs showed on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that they are the best offense in the league. We all knew they could move the ball up and down the field by throwing it, but on Sunday they were also able to run it.
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Ex-Lions wide receiver back in town for free-agent visit in Detroit
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on a free-agent visit per the league’s transaction wire. And it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Lions kicking the tires on a receiver, with DJ Chark (ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), Josh Reynolds (ankle) and Quintez Cephus (foot) missing Wednesday’s practice. Reynolds (62), Tom Kennedy (60), Kalif Raymond (38), Cephus (33) and Maurice Alexander (two) saw snaps at receiver in last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear
Offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay have their work cut out for them when they face off against an elite talent like Micah Parsons. Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams head coach shared his thoughts on the second-year defensive prodigy. "The versatility, the explosiveness, the...
John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
Comments / 0