Here is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through Oct. 13. • Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp will perform at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, Oct. 10-11 at 8 p.m. Two-time Rock and Roll Hall and Famer Beck (inducted both as a member of The Yardbirds and as a solo artist) recently released a collaborative album with Depp titled 18, which included original songs and covers of material by The Beach Boys (“Caroline, No”), John Lennon (“Isolation”), The Velvet Underground (“Venus in Furs”) and others. Depp made vocal, guitar, bass, drums and keyboard contributions to the album. He will join Beck and Beck’s band for some but not all numbers at these shows.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO