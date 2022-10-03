Read full article on original website
njarts.net
Glen Rock musicians reunite in film to be shown at Montclair Film Festival (WATCH TRAILER)
“We got our boot camp and basic training right here,” says comedian and musician “Uncle Floyd” Vivino about his music education at Glen Rock High School, in the new documentary, “Banded Together: The Boys From Glen Rock High.” (watch trailer below) Vivino’s brothers Jimmy and...
njarts.net
Elk City returns with vibrant new album, ‘Above the Water’
The Montclair-based art-pop band Elk City has made another engaging and evocative album, Above the Water. With a vibrant, varied sound, the album benefits from powerful guitar riffs, a consistently pleasing beat, and Renée LoBue’s elegant and ethereal vocals. The album’s songs focus on soul searching and, as...
njarts.net
Top 15 NJ Arts Events of the Week: Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp, New Jersey Symphony, ProgStock, more
Here is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through Oct. 13. • Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp will perform at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, Oct. 10-11 at 8 p.m. Two-time Rock and Roll Hall and Famer Beck (inducted both as a member of The Yardbirds and as a solo artist) recently released a collaborative album with Depp titled 18, which included original songs and covers of material by The Beach Boys (“Caroline, No”), John Lennon (“Isolation”), The Velvet Underground (“Venus in Furs”) and others. Depp made vocal, guitar, bass, drums and keyboard contributions to the album. He will join Beck and Beck’s band for some but not all numbers at these shows.
