We took engagement photos at Olive Garden for a Tuscany feel – they’re stunning and the company gave us a free honeymoon

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
THIS couple took their engagement photos at Olive Garden and got beautiful shots with a Tuscany feel along with a free honeymoon from the restaurant.

Carlsey Bibb, 24, and Caden Mills, 22, from

got engaged in July.

This couple took their engagement photo at Olive Garden and was shocked at the outcome Credit: Hunter LaShea Photography
They even got a free honeymoon to Italy courtesy of the restaurant and Good Morning America Credit: Hunter LaShea Photography

They hired Bibbs' longtime friend, Shea Cravens, who owns a photography business, for an engagement photoshoot.

Bibb wanted her photos to stand apart from other couple's engagement photos.

"I knew that I wanted to do something different," she told Insider.

"I feel like everyone here takes pictures in fields or at waterfalls and things like that."

Bibb added: "I knew Shea had a good eye for things like that, so I asked her if there was somewhere she had been wanting to shoot and hadn't gotten the chance to yet.

Cravens took Bibb by surprise with her choice of venue - Olive Garden.

While Olive Garden is usually more known for their breadsticks than their scenic views, Cravens saw the potential in the restaurant.

She got the idea to use Olive Garden as a photoshoot backdrop after having lunch with her family at the restaurant.

"I looked over at the building and said to my mom, 'This would be a cool spot to take some photos,'" Cravens told BuzzFeed.

Bibb was a bit apprehensive at the idea, but trusted her friend.

"I thought it was a strange idea, but I know Shea has a great creative eye and everything she's ever done has been great," Bibb.

"So I knew that this would be too."

The couple and photographer had to wake up early and go to Olive Garden at 6am before the restaurant opened, so that they wouldn't disturb anyone and to make sure no one got in the couple's shots.

Bibbs was shocked at just how good the photos came out.

"I knew they were going to be good, but I never imagined they would be that good," she said.

"We're not photogenic. That's the funny thing about it."

Cravens posted the engagement photos on TikTok and it went viral.

The attention got the couple on Good Morning America where they found out that Olive Garden and GMA were giving them a free honeymoon to Italy.

Cravens also got in on the deal and was offered a trip to Italy as well.

"It was awesome," Bibbs said. "I've always wanted to go."

Comments / 55

MM
4d ago

Great idea. Congrats to the couple. Rude comments about something so beautiful will short you of your blessings. You folks know who you are. Respectfully

Reply
10
Suspekt Zer0
4d ago

If they were Black or Latino the managers and staff would call the cops on them for taking photos at their restaurant, not reward them with a honeymoon.This comment might anger some folks or come of as "racist", but if you were honest with yourself, you know its true.

Reply(9)
32
Dennis Franklin
4d ago

No shade this way, and need more of this kind of content. May God bless y'all in the name of Jesus Christ... after that go forth and be fruitful... and keep shining a biblical light in all this darkness

Reply
9
