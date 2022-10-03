ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph Curry Hopes Draymond Won't Lose ‘Superpowers' After Jordan Poole Fight

Steph doesn't want Dray to lose 'superpowers' after JP incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry knows the impact Draymond Green has on and off the court. Speaking with reporters following practice Thursday, Curry shared his thoughts on whether a generational gap between Green and Jordan Poole could...
NBA
NBA Twitter Can't Believe This Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert Picture

NBA Twitter can't believe this Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert towers over most people. But Victor Wembanyama is certainly not most people. After Metropolitans 92 defeated the G League Ignite in an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Thursday,...
NBA

