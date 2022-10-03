Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Shut Down Bluejays, Run Record to 7-0
Valley City–The narrative of Hi-Liner football for the 2022 season has focused on a rushing attack that amassed over 1900 yards in just six games. What may have been overlooked was a defense that has risen to the challenge the last two weeks. A Bluejay team full of playmakers...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Prepare for EDC Cross Country Finals
Valley City–Postseason running takes place this weekend. The Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) cross country meet is Saturday at Lincoln Park in Grand Forks. That location recently hosted the “Border Battle” attended by over 50 area teams in an area covering four states and provinces. Valley City is...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Meet Bluejays in Battle of Top Two Teams
Valley City–A 30-mile rivalry, a travelling trophy, and the top-two ranked teams in the state. We find out tonight when the Valley City Hi-Liner football team hosts the Jamestown Bluejays at Hanna Field. Valley City enters the game 6-0 and ranked first by the North Dakota sports media and...
newsdakota.com
No. 2 Jimmies Drop Five Setter at Home to No. 3 Midland
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team lost at home for the first time in 40 matches as the Jimmies fell in five sets to Midland. Set scores were with 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, and 10-15. Kalli Hegerle had a huge opening set for the Jimmies as she registered seven kills. Midland bounced back in the second set despite Jamestown forcing the Warriors into a fourth set point. In set three, UJ landed on Lexi Olson and Anna Holen to put the Jimmies in front 2-1 heading to the fourth.
newsdakota.com
No. 12 Jimmies Notch Win in First Ever Conference Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (jimmiepride.com)– Brad Fortin (FR/Langley, British Columbia), Kole Christensson (FR/Calgary, Alberta), and Mario DeCapite (SO/Calgary, Alberta) each had two goals Friday evening as the 12th-ranked University of Jamestown ACHA D1 hockey team won its Midwest College Hockey conference debut 7-4 over Illinois State University. The teams traded goals...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Net Five in Second Straight Shutout
The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team posted its second straight shutout, defeating Providence College of Manitoba 5-0 Thursday afternoon at the Jimmie Turf Field. Five different players had goals for Jamestown, now 4-8-1 overall this season. Joel Hyland (SO/Manchester, England) scored 15 seconds from halftime to give the...
newsdakota.com
Elizabeth Owen
Elizabeth Owen, 82, Jamestown, ND died Sunday September 18, 2022 at Eventide Nursing Home in Jamestown. Elizabeth Lou Kauffman was born May 14, 1940 at Warsaw, IN the daughter of Herbert and Harriet (Thompson) Kauffman. She grew to womanhood and graduated from Sturgis High School in Sturgis, MI. Following high school she lived in Indiana, Michigan and San Diego where she did administrative work.
newsdakota.com
Lynnae Bergman
Lynnae Bergman left her earthly home on September 29th 2022 at the age of 73, with loved ones by her side and is now in the arms of Jesus in Heaven. She was born to Maydris and Antoine (Tony) Litt on April 14th 1949 in Jamestown, ND and lived there most of her life.
newsdakota.com
Vikings Stung by Comets in Five
Valley City–Five sets does not seem to include luck for Viking volleyball. After dropping a five-setter Saturday against 14th-ranked Bellevue Saturday, another fifth undid Valley City State in a 3-2 (25-22, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7) at the Lewy Lee Fieldhouse Wednesday night. Mayville State used an impressive block through...
newsdakota.com
District 24 Democratic Candidate Arrested For Assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office has charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault a (Misdemeanor B.) Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers responded to a call for service at a local establishment on east main in Valley City about 2:40am Friday, October 7th. The victim called police shortly after they were allegedly assaulted.
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Sweep Mandan on Senior Night
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – On a night when the parents of Blue Jay volleyball seniors rocked Hawaiian shirts with their seniors’ faces on the front, Jamestown cruised to a straight-set victory over Mandan (25-9, 25-8, 25-15) in a double counter. Jamestown was rolling from the opening set on...
newsdakota.com
#7 Tornadoes Tame Colts: Win in Straight Sets
Oakes, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #7 Oakes Tornadoes continued their winning ways on Thursday when they swept the Richland Colts in straight sets at home. The set scores were 25-9, 25-20, and 25-16. The match was close at the start with team teams trading points and the lead up...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Youth Celebrate National 4-H Week
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – During National 4-H week millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country have been celebrating everything 4-H. The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Find Your Spark, which highlights how 4-H offers opportunity for youth to find their passion and explore learning about that passion and what lies within it through hands-on learning experiences.
newsdakota.com
TBC Gospel Music Jamboree Returns Oct. 9
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Temple Baptist Church (TBC) Gospel Music Jamboree returns this Sunday, Oct. 9. The free event will also be used as a fundraiser for James Valley Youth for Christ and the Awana Program. Organizer Christine Witt says everyone including the performers are volunteering their time for the jamboree.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Parks & Recreation Family Friendly Events
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCPR) – Valley City Parks and Recreation (VCPR) will be holding a series of fun and engaging family-friendly events for the month of October!. The first event will be the free Halloween Movie at the Rec on Thursday, October 20th at 7:15 P.M. where they will be playing Scooby-Doo: The Movie, a family-friendly classic great for all ages! There will be popcorn, healthy snacks provided by On the Move, and door-prizes like an indoor basketball game, Kan Jam, yard games, and even a Fire HD Kids tablet!
newsdakota.com
Peak Flu Season Nears, Vaccine Available for All
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Several came through the doors for the Central Valley Health District (CVHD) flu shot clinic at the Jamestown Civic Center Wednesday, Oct. 5. While the flu is prevalent year-round, peak flu season occurs during the fall and winter. Health officials are prompting everyone of all...
newsdakota.com
Bayer Family Makes Donation To Jamestown School
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Bayer Family makes a memorial donation in honor of Dale Bayer to the Washington Elementary PTO playground project. Dale Bayer (1934-2012) started his career at Jamestown Public Schools in 1964. Over the course of his service, he was Principal for several decades at Washington Elementary in addition to Principal at Franklin Elementary and Lincoln Elementary. He retired in 1995.
newsdakota.com
October is Influenza Prevention Month in North Dakota
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) – Gov. Burgum proclaimed the month of October as Influenza Prevention Month and City-County Health District (CCHD) is reminding everyone to get vaccinated against influenza (flu) and COVID this fall. “The influenza vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year and an...
