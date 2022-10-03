JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team lost at home for the first time in 40 matches as the Jimmies fell in five sets to Midland. Set scores were with 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, and 10-15. Kalli Hegerle had a huge opening set for the Jimmies as she registered seven kills. Midland bounced back in the second set despite Jamestown forcing the Warriors into a fourth set point. In set three, UJ landed on Lexi Olson and Anna Holen to put the Jimmies in front 2-1 heading to the fourth.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO