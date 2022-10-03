Seattle Sports has your chance to win two tickets to see the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals October 16th at Lumen Field!. Complete our registration page below for your chance to win. This sweepstakes starts on Tuesday, October 11th, and ends at 11:59pm on that same day! Our winner’s name will be drawn Wednesday, October 12th and the winner will be notified via the email address and phone number provided in the registration form.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO