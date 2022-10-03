ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Video: Highlights from Mariners’ sweep with Seattle Sports radio calls

If you watched the Mariners’ incredible American League Wild Card sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on TV, there’s a chance it felt to you like something was missing. That would be the case if you weren’t also listening to the games being called by the voices of the Mariners – Rick Rizzs, Mike Blowers, Aaron Goldsmith and Dave Sims.
MyNorthwest.com

Fann: Emotionally preparing for 1st Mariners playoff series in 21 years

The Mariners wrapped up a 90-72 regular season on Wednesday, matching their exact record from a year ago. The difference, of course, is that this team is playoff bound, and will begin the Wild Card round on Friday in Toronto against the Blue Jays. I, like many fellow Mariners fans...
Washington Sports
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Fast Facts: Seattle dominates playoff return, beats Blue Jays 4-0

Were the Mariners ready? Yeah, they were ready. Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0: Box score | M’s take series lead – quotes and full recap. The M’s came out like a house of fire in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of their best-of-three American League Wild Card Series. Just like that, they are a win away from moving on to a meeting with the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series next week.
MyNorthwest.com

British Columbians divided over loyalties to Mariners or Blue Jays

The Blue Jays – the Mariners’ opponent in the Wild Card playoff series this weekend – may call Toronto home, but they also have a lot of fans out west in Vancouver and in other parts of British Columbia. As it turns out, the Mariners may have a few supporters north of the 49th parallel as well.
MyNorthwest.com

Drayer: Mariners put their stamp on playoffs with signature chaos

When the Mariners clinched a postseason berth last week in Seattle, a favorite sight of mine was seeing the team get their Wild Card T-shirts on the field during the celebration. It was an “Oh yeah, I’ve seen that on TV before” moment. Saturday night at Rogers...
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Lineup: Ray gets ball vs old team with ALDS in reach

After a resounding 4-0 victory on Friday, the Mariners look to sweep the best-of-three series in Toronto on Saturday, which would clinch a spot in the American League Division Series against AL West rival Houston. Game 2 coverage started at 10 a.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM with a special...
MyNorthwest.com

Dipoto Show: Insight on Mariners’ roster choices, matchup vs Jays

The Mariners set the roster for their American League Wild Card matchup a few hours prior to Friday’s 1:07 p.m. opener against the Blue Jays, and while there weren’t really any surprises on it, not all 26 spots were sure things. GM Justin Hollander: Mariners do 4 things...
MyNorthwest.com

Watch: Mariners open return to playoffs with Cal Raleigh homer

Alek Manoah has been one of baseball’s best pitchers this year, and the All-Star right-hander ended the season on quite the run as he was named American League Pitcher of the Month for September. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh didn’t get the memo, apparently. Seattle was already up 1-0...
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners playoff pressure could be breeding ground for ‘the yips’

After a 21-year drought, the Mariners are finally in the playoffs, and with all that excitement comes quite a bit of pressure. Pressure that can sometimes result in a phenomenon called the yips. “Most baseball players describe it as an alien taking over their arm,” said Dr. Patrick Cohn, mental...
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners have no shortage of heroes in incredible sweep of Blue Jays

8-1 deficit? Robbie Ray not getting through four innings? Paul Sewald imploding? No hits from the lineup into the fifth inning? The Mariners don’t care, as they erased that seven-run fifth inning deficit and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9, sweeping the Wild Card round and earning an ALDS date with the Houston Astros.
NewsBreak
MyNorthwest.com

Recap: Mariners erase big deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

TORONTO (AP) – Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford delivered before Adam Frazier capped the Mariners’ historic comeback with one sweet swing. A little October fun for a new generation of Mariners. Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and Seattle erased a seven-run deficit while...
MyNorthwest.com

Enter to win Seahawks vs Cardinals tickets!

Seattle Sports has your chance to win two tickets to see the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals October 16th at Lumen Field!. Complete our registration page below for your chance to win. This sweepstakes starts on Tuesday, October 11th, and ends at 11:59pm on that same day! Our winner’s name will be drawn Wednesday, October 12th and the winner will be notified via the email address and phone number provided in the registration form.
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Football 101: How Geno audible leads to huge Penny TD

During last week’s installment of Seahawks Football 101, former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman pointed out a play against the Atlanta Falcons where Seattle quarterback Geno Smith should have changed the call to a run play. During that play, the Falcons overloaded one side of the line of scrimmage, and...
MyNorthwest.com

The defining factors in Wild Card series between Mariners and Blue Jays

We’re certainly through the looking glass as the Mariners prepare to play their first postseason series since 2001. The new Wild Card format, a best-of-three-series, is entirely familiar yet somehow feels completely different than a run of the mill three-game set in mid-May. While the stage is foreign to...
MyNorthwest.com

Rost: Veteran Seahawks defender has tough love for defense, himself

Shelby Harris has some tough love for the Seahawks defense. And yes, that includes himself. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: Geno Smith’s great play at QB ‘not a surprise’. During The Huddle on Seattle Sports Station this week, Harris, who was acquired by Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade back in March, was asked about the state of the defense.
MyNorthwest.com

Luis Castillo does the nearly impossible as Mariners silence Blue Jays

There are a lot of words to describe what Luis Castillo just did in the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the franchise’s first playoff game since 2001. Masterful, nasty, diabolical, filthy, disgusting, mean and incredible are just a few that come to mind. But...
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Don’t go breaking our hearts, Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are about to begin playoff baseball. Many of you, like Colleen, have tried to guard your hearts. But this is baseball. And in baseball, you cannot guard your heart. Take a listen to Dave’s montage:. More Dave Ross: Banning books won’t stop kids from learning about...
MyNorthwest.com

Salk: Russell Wilson a poser? He’s trying to the QB he’s not

Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me. It’s a nice sentiment and most kids try to turn it into a reality, but we all know it is often wishful thinking. We all know that words can hurt. And for Russell Wilson, that has to be true right now.
