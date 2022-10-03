ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westcentralsbest.com

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
SPRINGHILL, LA
KTBS

Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
GREENWOOD, LA
City
Greenwood, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
KTBS

Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department announced on October 5, 2022, that on October 3, police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Mayor#Politics Local
ketk.com

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Lone Star was once called ‘Skin Tight”

LONE STAR, Texas (KETK) — Lone Star is a town located in Morris County. It’s north of Longview with Highway 259 running right through it. In the early 1830s, the area was once called “Skin Tight”. Visitors called it that because one of the first settlers there, Henry Reeves and his partner, who was a man only known as “Ball,” built a store there and held a tight grip on business.
LONE STAR, TX
westcentralsbest.com

SPD: Investigation reveals man shot himself at Dean Road apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. - Further investigation of a shooting Wednesday afternoon determined a man who was injured by gunfire shot himself, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Break
Politics
KTBS

Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court of forging prescriptions to get pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Juvenile Charged With Arson in Brookshire’s Fire

Shreveport firefighters responded to Brookshire’s Grocery Store on Friday, September 30, 2022. The store located on Line Avenue was being evacuated as crews arrived to find a grocery store filled with heavy smoke. Crews located and extinguished the fire on the paper goods aisle within several minutes. The sprinkler...
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Woman arrested after house fire on W Laurel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after a house fire in Shreveport that happened Thursday morning (Oct. 6). Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of W Laurel Street between Alabama and Exposition avenues around 8:40 a.m. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Suspect arrested for fire inside Brookshire's on Line

SHREVEPORT, La. - A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire Friday afternoon inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue. Shreveport firefighters responded to the grocery store after fire was set to items on the paper goods aisle. Firefighters had the flames out within minutes. The store's sprinkler system prevented...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Community Policy