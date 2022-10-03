Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident
Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
westcentralsbest.com
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
westcentralsbest.com
Woman arrested following West Laurel Street house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in connection with a house fire Thursday morning on West Laurel Street.
KTBS
Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
KTBS
Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport man charged with capital murder in deaths of 2 men in East Texas
RUSK, Texas - A Shreveport man has been charged with capital murder after two men were found shot dead on the side of the road in January in Cherokee County. Devon Harris turned himself Tuesday into the Mesquite Police Department, where he was taken into custody, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.
Shreveport Police Chief Sings ‘Old Town Road’ and Wows Crowd
We know about National Night Out and the purpose of the program, to help fight crime. But Shreveport has cranked it up a notch this year and pushed to get more than 300 neighborhoods to participate. From the looks of things around town last night, we will probably hit that number.
Calcasieu Parish News
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department announced on October 5, 2022, that on October 3, police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting.
westcentralsbest.com
State Fair of LA, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority team up for Treasure Hunt
SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana is just around the corner, and this year there’s something new that could put money in your pocket – a treasure hunt! The Fair and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority have partnered for this exciting new adventure. The lucky person who...
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at Louisiana high school homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A cheerleader at Huntington High School was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout last Saturday.
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Lone Star was once called ‘Skin Tight”
LONE STAR, Texas (KETK) — Lone Star is a town located in Morris County. It’s north of Longview with Highway 259 running right through it. In the early 1830s, the area was once called “Skin Tight”. Visitors called it that because one of the first settlers there, Henry Reeves and his partner, who was a man only known as “Ball,” built a store there and held a tight grip on business.
westcentralsbest.com
SPD: Investigation reveals man shot himself at Dean Road apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. - Further investigation of a shooting Wednesday afternoon determined a man who was injured by gunfire shot himself, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a...
KTBS
Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court of forging prescriptions to get pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
Former Shreveport Democratic Mayor Endorses Republican Candidate
Let the games begin. Endorsements are starting to fly in the local political races. Former Democratic Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler has endorsed Republican Tom Arceneaux in the race for the city's top job. What Does Tyler Say About Arceneaux?. "Tom has spent his life serving others, and I have no...
Shreveport Juvenile Charged With Arson in Brookshire’s Fire
Shreveport firefighters responded to Brookshire’s Grocery Store on Friday, September 30, 2022. The store located on Line Avenue was being evacuated as crews arrived to find a grocery store filled with heavy smoke. Crews located and extinguished the fire on the paper goods aisle within several minutes. The sprinkler...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
KSLA
Woman arrested after house fire on W Laurel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after a house fire in Shreveport that happened Thursday morning (Oct. 6). Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of W Laurel Street between Alabama and Exposition avenues around 8:40 a.m. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
KTBS
Suspect arrested for fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. - A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire Friday afternoon inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue. Shreveport firefighters responded to the grocery store after fire was set to items on the paper goods aisle. Firefighters had the flames out within minutes. The store's sprinkler system prevented...
txktoday.com
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Recognizes Associates for 3,230 Years of Service to Community
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta honored 267 Associates for their years of excellence and dedicated service to the community during their annual Associate Service Awards event on Sept. 29, 2022. Associates ranging in years of service from...
KTBS
Police: Fight over woman leads to homicide in Shreveport; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight over a woman led to a fatal shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue, Shreveport police said. Police say after the fight, the suspect shot the victim in fear he would be shot, leaving...
