Why Kim Kardashian's $1.26 Million SEC Settlement Over Her Crypto Promo Matters—Especially for Millennial and Gen Z Investors

NBC New York
Are ESG ETFs a Gimmick? The Debate Surrounding the Transparency and Social Agendas of Sustainable Investing
ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. ESG is a new industry of funds launched by companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and Fidelity that are invested in companies that meet certain criteria. These ideals pertain to standards of diversity, equity and inclusion, pollution and carbon emissions, and data security, among others.
NBC New York
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘I Am Urging You Not to Be a Hero' While the Fed Battles Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing," he said.
NBC New York
The Climate Investor Who Bet Right on ExxonMobil on How to Stay Ahead of the Market for the Next Decade
Engine No. 1's biggest win may have been ExxonMobil and energy transition, but across industries there are huge systems changes taking place that will allow smart incumbent companies to scale transformational business models. That's led Engine No. 1 CEO Jennifer Grancio to be as bullish on GM and Ford as...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Peloton, Shell, Compass and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Conagra (CAG) – The food producer's stock added 2% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales. Conagra also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Peloton (PTON) – Peloton slid 4.1% in premarket trading after announcing it would cut...
NBC New York
Kevin O'Leary Says He's Betting on Elon Musk Amid Twitter Drama: ‘I Think This Guy Is Teflon'
Kevin O'Leary just weighed in on Elon Musk's controversial Twitter deal — and he's siding with the world's richest person. The "Shark Tank" investor told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday that he predicts Musk's $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter will go through — and that it'll end up going in Musk's favor.
NBC New York
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel Says Today's Biggest Threat Isn't Inflation — It's Recession
The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising rates too quickly, and recession risks will be "extremely" high if it continues to do so, said Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "They should have started tightening much, much much earlier," he told...
NBC New York
Dow Tumbles 500 Points as Rates Pop on the September Jobs Report
Stocks fell on Friday as traders evaluated September's jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate continuing to decline and sparked an increase in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 536 points, or 1.8%. The S&P 500 lost 2.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.3%. Friday's jobs numbers showed...
