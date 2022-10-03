Minneapolis police investigate shooting along Freemont Ave. North

Police investigate shooting in north Minneapolis 00:16

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis.

Police say the shooting happened near Freemont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North.

Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

Police say that homicide investigators did respond to the scene due to the serious nature of the injuries the man sustained.

No one is currently in custody.