Area Teams compete in Dick Bell Invitational in Eagle Grove
The Webster City, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Eagle Grove cross country teams returned to action on Tuesday evening, competing in the annual Dick Bell Invitational at the Eagle Grove Golf Course in Eagle Grove. Other teams competing included Algona, Belmond-Klemme, Bishop Garrigan, Central Springs, Emmetsburg, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Gilbert (3A #6 in Boys and Girls), GTRA, Humboldt, North Iowa (girls 1A #12), South Hardin and West Fork.
Week 7 Preview: Webster City vs. Spencer
The Webster City Lynx return to the friendly confines of Lynx Field for the first time since mid-September as they host the Spencer Tigers in a very important Class 4A, District 1 tilt. The Lynx enter Friday with a 4-2 record and 2-0 in district play, while the Tigers enter with a 5-1 record and a similar 2-0 district record, and ranked #9 in Class 4A in the latest Radio Iowa poll.
Week 7 Preview: (1A) #10 South Hamilton vs. Manson-Northwest Webster
The South Hamilton Hawks hit the road for the first Friday in October, as they travel to Calhoun County to take on the Cougars of Manson-Northwest Webster in Class 1A, District 2 action. The Hawks enter Friday with a 5-1 record, and a 3-0 district record, while the Cougars enter with a 1-5 record, and a 1-2 district mark.
Week 7 Preview: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Spirit Lake
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys are back at home on Friday night for a senior night matchup with the Spirit Lake Indians in Class 2A, District 2 action. The Cowboys enter Friday with a 5-1 record and 2-1 in district play, while the Indians hold a perfect 6-0 record, 3-0 in district play, and are ranked 4th in this week’s Radio Iowa poll.
Webster City Community School Board to meet Monday evening,October 10.
The next Webster City Community School Board meeting will be this Monday evening, October 10 at 6:00 in the school administration office at 820 Des Moines Street. The board will review the certified enrollment figures for the 2022-23 school year. The school building prinicipals will present their goals for the year ahead.A request from the Webster City FFA to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis will be looked at.In other matters, the Webster City school board Monday will review and approve the four-year-old preschool budget and contracts, approve the memorandum of understanding with YSS for school based mentoring services and an engagement letter for the 2022 fiscal year with the Nolte, Cornman and Johnson P.C. accounting firm from Newton. Other agenda items include the approval of gifts to the district and fundraising requests. The hiring of Lori Lind as the assistant director of the Mighty Trojan Child Care Center in Blairsburg will be reviews plus other matters.
Wright County Supervisors to meet Monday,October 10.
The next meeting for the Wright County Supervisors will be Monday morning at 9:00 in the supervisors board room of the courthouse in Clarion. The board will meet with Veterans Affairs director Chris Oliver to discuss Operation Green Light. County engineer Adam Clemons will present information on a new hire for a patrol operator in the Belmond Shed and an update on secondary road projects,. The supervisors will review and take action on funding the Iowa State Association of Counties Soil Compaction Project for $600.Two resolutions will be reviewed. One is for the filing of certification of debt for an Agribusiness Urban Renewal Area. The second is for another filing of certification of debt on a ReNewTrient Urban Renewal Area plus other matters.
Randy Youngdale
Randy Youngdale, 72 of Webster City died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by fellowship time at the Webster City Links Golf Course on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with the services.
