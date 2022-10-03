The next Webster City Community School Board meeting will be this Monday evening, October 10 at 6:00 in the school administration office at 820 Des Moines Street. The board will review the certified enrollment figures for the 2022-23 school year. The school building prinicipals will present their goals for the year ahead.A request from the Webster City FFA to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis will be looked at.In other matters, the Webster City school board Monday will review and approve the four-year-old preschool budget and contracts, approve the memorandum of understanding with YSS for school based mentoring services and an engagement letter for the 2022 fiscal year with the Nolte, Cornman and Johnson P.C. accounting firm from Newton. Other agenda items include the approval of gifts to the district and fundraising requests. The hiring of Lori Lind as the assistant director of the Mighty Trojan Child Care Center in Blairsburg will be reviews plus other matters.

