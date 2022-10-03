Residents reminded to stay up to date with vaccines

A new billboard just north of Antigo is reminding everyone the importance of staying up to date on vaccines and also receiving the new COVID-19 bivalent booster when eligible.

“Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters remain one of the most important ways to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death,” said Donna Wiegert, public health nurse, Langlade County Health Department. “Last week, Langlade County reached a sad milestone when 100 Langlade County residents lost their lives as a result of having COVID-19.”

The billboard is a reminder that people now have safe and effective vaccines to help protect themselves and their families.

Recommendations to keep the community safe include:

— Stay up to date with vaccines and receive a booster when eligible.

— Get tested if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19 or if exposed to COVID-19.

— Stay home when you are sick.

— Keep up to date on Langlade County’s community level. For more information on that community level, visit https://bit.ly/3SnCbkF.

The Langlade County Health Department in partnership with AMI is offering COVID-19 and flu clinics from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 13 and from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 19.

The clinics will be held at the Langlade County Health Department, 1225 Langlade Road, Antigo. Walk-ins are welcome.

For additional information, contact the health department at 715-627-6250 or visit https://bit.ly/3SnCbkF.