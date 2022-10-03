Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
All Three Phases: Rasheed Marshall Offers His Expectations for WVU Football, Talks Concussions
If fans and media can debate what the proper expectations should be for West Virginia football on a regular basis, a WVU legend like Rasheed Marshall certainly can. Marshall talks to the fans to give his expectations for the program on the latest episode of the “All Three Phases” podcast. Host Mike Asti and the WVU legend recap the ugliness from Austin, preview what’s ahead against Baylor and Mike even gets Rasheed to weigh in on the differences in concussion protocol today compared to when he was playing.
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: WVU Football Fans Should Expect More, But Need to be Reasonable
Since it’s become a popular debate on Twitter lately, especially with West Virginia sitting at 2-3 in the midst of a bye week, it only makes sense to weigh in and bring the discussion over here to WV Sports Now. What are reasonable expectations fans should have for WVU each season? For me, WVU has failed to achieve what should be the standard.
wvsportsnow.com
Poll: Who Deserves More Blame Between Neal Brown, Shane Lyons?
Whenever a program is struggling, there’s often more than one person to blame. That’s really true in any situation, company or organization too. But when it comes to the state of the West Virginia football program, many fans seem interested in throwing most of the blame one way more than the other.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 7
Update (8:35 AM)- **Thursday night, West Virginia football extended an offer to 2024 3-star wide receiver Terrell Anderson from Greensboro, North Carolina. Along with WVU, Anderson (6’3”, 185) has offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan, Virginia, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina. Update (8:00 AM) – WVU joins fellow Big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvsportsnow.com
Report: West Virginia to Scrimmage Dayton on Oct. 22 in Bethany
West Virginia will scrimmage with Dayton on Oct. 22 at Bethany College, first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The Mountaineers and Flyers scrimmaged against each other last October in Columbus. West Virginia is coming off a 16-17 season, finishing in ninth place in the Big 12 Conference. Bob Huggins...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star DL Aaris Bethea Receives Offer from West Virginia
West Virginia extends another 3-star offer, this one to a defensive lineman. Aaris Bethea tweeted an image that includes the words “your journey starts here” on it to announce he can add the Mountaineers to his list of offers. Bethea is a 2024 recruit, standing 6’3 and weighing 250 pounds. He currently attends Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, New York.
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Looking to Heal From Injuries to CJ Donaldson, Others
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was very frontal when describing the status of his team’s health following Saturday’s loss to conference foe Texas. Several Mountaineers sustained injuries during the contest, including a scare with running back CJ Donaldson, who was carted off the field. “We got beat...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Going Back to Basics During Bye Week
Neal Brown and the Mountaineers are heading into what the veteran head coach called a “pseudo bye week.”. After receiving the latter part of the weekend and Monday off following the loss to Texas, West Virginia held practices Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mountaineers will next begin prep for Baylor on Friday, scratching the normal procedure of Brown allowing his players to have free reign for a few days when there is no upcoming game on the schedule.
RELATED PEOPLE
wvsportsnow.com
WVU WBB Players Named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions
As the program embarks on a new era under head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, the West Virginia women’s basketball does have some expectations. Those expectations might now be increased after two players earned honorable mention status for the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly and 5th-year senior guard...
Comments / 0