The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
20 interesting stats from the first 4 games of the Vikings' season
The Vikings are 3-1 and the big question is whether they can keep it going. What do the stats say?
Yardbarker
Vikings Place S Lewis Cine On IR Among Roster Moves
Minnesota also activated LB Ryan Connelly from the PUP list and released DE Jaylen Twyman and WR Travis Toivonen from the practice squad. Cine is recovering from a compound ankle fracture and will miss the rest of the season. Cine, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia. He was a...
Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
This past Sunday morning, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in London, England. Linebacker Jordan Hicks played a big role in that win, and he has been the Vikings’ most pleasant surprise through the first 4 weeks of the 2022 NFL season. There is a lot...
Explained: Week 5 Preview for Vikings-Bears
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 136 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Bryant McKinnie, Raun Sawh, Cora from Woodbury, and Dustin Baker breaking down Vikings-Bears. Particularly, predictions, fears, and early-season MVPs for the Vikings...
Vikings HC believes QB Kirk Cousins will settle into new offense
When the Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell to replace recently fired head coach Mike Zimmer, the 37-year-old former quarterback infused the franchise with more than just a culture shift. O’Connell, considered one of the league’s top offensive minds, brought with him a more intricate, nuanced offensive system from Los...
Vikings coordinator Matt Daniels had "exact same" injury as rookie Lewis Cine
MINNEAPOLIS -- Between a birthday Zoom session and outpourings from his teammates, rookie Vikings safety Lewis Cine has no shortage of support in recovering from his broken leg.It turns out Cine has a great resource close to home, on the Vikings' coaching staff. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels suffered "that exact same injury" when he an NFL player."I just shared my experience with him," Daniels said. "I understand what he's going through, that trauma."Cine broke his leg covering a punt return as part of Daniels' unit in Sunday's win over the Saints. He had a successful surgery in London, where...
