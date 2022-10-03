ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5ny.com

Suspect arrested after unprovoked Bronx subway attack: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD has announced that it has made an arrest after an apparently unprovoked deadly stabbing of a man in the Bronx earlier this week. Saquan Lemons, 27, was arrested Saturday morning and has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the killing of 38-year-old Charles Moore on Thursday.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man shot aboard bus in Yonkers: Police

NEW YORK - One person was shot while riding a bus in Yonkers on Friday evening. According to authorities, at around 5:00 p.m., an 18-year-old passenger aboard a Bee-Line Bus #256 was shot at South Broadway and Ludlow Street. Police say when the bus made a stop, a young man...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Accused “Courtyard Killer” and accomplice indicted after murder of Marist dad (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – The man accused of killing a father of a Marist College student at a Town of Poughkeepsie hotel on Sunday, October 2nd, has been indicted by a Dutchess County grand jury. The accused “Courtyard Killer,” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was indicted on Friday, October 7th, according to a news release issued by Dutchess County DA William Grady.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman shot while on her porch

PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
PORT EWEN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Saturday morning. Police say they found Kerwin Cox, 35, lying unconscious and unresponsive on a sidewalk at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. He was rushed to Interfaith Hospital, where...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC crime: Man shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn on Friday night. Authorities say that at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an assault in progress near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road in the Flatbush neighborhood.
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley

Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
CORNWALL, NY
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
NYACK, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them

A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
BRONX, NY

