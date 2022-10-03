NEW YORK - The NYPD has announced that it has made an arrest after an apparently unprovoked deadly stabbing of a man in the Bronx earlier this week. Saquan Lemons, 27, was arrested Saturday morning and has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the killing of 38-year-old Charles Moore on Thursday.

BRONX, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO