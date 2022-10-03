Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Suspect arrested after unprovoked Bronx subway attack: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD has announced that it has made an arrest after an apparently unprovoked deadly stabbing of a man in the Bronx earlier this week. Saquan Lemons, 27, was arrested Saturday morning and has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the killing of 38-year-old Charles Moore on Thursday.
Saugerties PD arrest man after domestic dispute
Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call on Main Street in Saugerties on October 6. The call was allegedly related to a domestic dispute.
fox5ny.com
Man shot aboard bus in Yonkers: Police
NEW YORK - One person was shot while riding a bus in Yonkers on Friday evening. According to authorities, at around 5:00 p.m., an 18-year-old passenger aboard a Bee-Line Bus #256 was shot at South Broadway and Ludlow Street. Police say when the bus made a stop, a young man...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Accused “Courtyard Killer” and accomplice indicted after murder of Marist dad (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – The man accused of killing a father of a Marist College student at a Town of Poughkeepsie hotel on Sunday, October 2nd, has been indicted by a Dutchess County grand jury. The accused “Courtyard Killer,” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was indicted on Friday, October 7th, according to a news release issued by Dutchess County DA William Grady.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman shot while on her porch
PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woman shot in Port Ewen likely not a “random act”, police searching for shooter
A 34-year old female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her hip on her porch in Port Ewen, according to deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office who responded to reports of gunshots and a woman screaming. A preliminary investigation by Ulster County detectives “revealed the perpetrator...
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Saturday morning. Police say they found Kerwin Cox, 35, lying unconscious and unresponsive on a sidewalk at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. He was rushed to Interfaith Hospital, where...
Charges possible for Esopus man who was hit by car
An Esopus man could face criminal charges after Ulster County Sheriff's Deputies say he ran into moving traffic on Route 9W Saturday afternoon.
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
fox5ny.com
NYC crime: Man shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn on Friday night. Authorities say that at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an assault in progress near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road in the Flatbush neighborhood.
fox5ny.com
'Green goblin crew': 4 suspects identified in bizarre subway assault
NEW YORK - The NYPD identified four suspects wanted in the brutal and bizarre subway attack in Midtown involving a group of women in matching neon green bodysuits who beat and robbed two young women. The warrant division is "actively seeking" Emily Soto, 34, Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26, Ciante Alston,...
10-Year-Old Struck By Car Outside Store In Wallkill
A 10-year-old was injured after being hit by a car near a popular Hudson Valley store. The incident took place in Orange County around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 near the TJ Maxx store at 88 Dunning Road in Wallkill. When Wallkill police arrived on the scene they found...
Saugerties man accused of punching woman in the head
On Wednesday evening at about 7:55 p.m., Saugerties Police were sent to 38 Glasco Turnpike after hearing that a man and a woman were fighting.
Ulster County Police investigate shooting
Ulster County detectives are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Deputies responded to a house after reports of gun shots and a female screaming.
Police: 2 seventh graders arrested for AirDrop threat to school
Police say two students are facing charges in connection to a threat sent out using AirDrop.
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them
A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
Woman accused of strangling boyfriend to death in Bronx apartment
A Bronx woman was charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend inside their Mott Haven apartment on Thursday.
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
