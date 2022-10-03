ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
parentherald.com

Do Children Need a Best Friend? What Does Friendship Mean to Kids?

A child's world expands as they grow up and starts to go to school. Relationships with other people become more important for the child, including the friends they make at school. Friendships are beneficial for the child as it helps with their self-esteem. When a child has friends, they would feel they belong, and if one of their friends needs extra help, lending a hand would make them feel good, per Raising Children.
RELATIONSHIPS
icytales.com

9 Questions with Neha Kaushal: Inspiring & Fostering Parents & Young Minds

Neha Kaushal is a parenting expert and a career counselor. She uses her power to touch the hearts and minds of many young and attractive people. She has taken on two important responsibilities: being a career counselor and a parenting coach. Neha Kaushal aims to include a strengths-based method to teaching parenting, providing clear, detailed directives to parents and caregivers, and designed to improve problematic behaviors in children and youth.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MedicalXpress

Becoming sober—A 'voice' for mothers navigating the child welfare system

With current federal mandates and state laws, addressing substance use during pregnancy is punitive rather than compassionate. In fact, 23 states and the District of Columbia consider substance use during pregnancy to be child maltreatment under civil welfare statues, and three states consider it grounds for civil commitment. Evidence, however, suggests that building maternal capacity should be a priority.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Affordable Housing#Harmony In Action#Board Of Directors
abovethelaw.com

Full-Service Lawyers Need To Complete Numerous Nonlegal Tasks For Clients

Many attorneys describe themselves as “full-service lawyers,” which means that they dispense all manner of expertise and assistance when providing legal services to clients. In the competitive legal marketplace, many clients want to know that they can call their lawyers night and day and have their lawyers go above and beyond in order to ensure that a client’s needs are satisfied. This often requires a lawyer to complete a number of nonlegal tasks in unique ways.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

How To Teach Toddlers, Preschoolers, And Kindergarteners To Wait

Waiting is hard for young children who spent infancy being picked up, fed, and entertained. But it’s also inevitable. Around toddlerhood — really, as soon as they can understand — kids are asked for something altogether new: patience. This is tough for kids, but also important. Teaching little kids how to wait isn’t just instilling this virtue of patience in them; it shapes the kind of adults they’ll become.
PORTLAND, OR
alzheimersnewstoday.com

Dementia Caregivers Should Plan for Natural and All Other Disasters

I live in Florida with my family. As I write this, shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall, more than a million people at points north and west of us are without power. My thoughts and prayers are with those folks hunkered down in dark, shuttered homes and shelters. By the...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy