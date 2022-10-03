Many attorneys describe themselves as “full-service lawyers,” which means that they dispense all manner of expertise and assistance when providing legal services to clients. In the competitive legal marketplace, many clients want to know that they can call their lawyers night and day and have their lawyers go above and beyond in order to ensure that a client’s needs are satisfied. This often requires a lawyer to complete a number of nonlegal tasks in unique ways.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 20 DAYS AGO