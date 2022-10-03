Read full article on original website
parentingforbrain.com
Why Adult Children Are Cutting Off Their Parents, 5 Steps to Reconnect
| Why Adult Children Are Cutting Off Their Parents | How to Reconcile a Relationship with an Adult Child |. Every story has two sides. On one side, unreasonable, mean-spirited adult children cut off their parents without warning or reason. On the other side, terrible parents abuse their adult children...
parentherald.com
Do Children Need a Best Friend? What Does Friendship Mean to Kids?
A child's world expands as they grow up and starts to go to school. Relationships with other people become more important for the child, including the friends they make at school. Friendships are beneficial for the child as it helps with their self-esteem. When a child has friends, they would feel they belong, and if one of their friends needs extra help, lending a hand would make them feel good, per Raising Children.
icytales.com
9 Questions with Neha Kaushal: Inspiring & Fostering Parents & Young Minds
Neha Kaushal is a parenting expert and a career counselor. She uses her power to touch the hearts and minds of many young and attractive people. She has taken on two important responsibilities: being a career counselor and a parenting coach. Neha Kaushal aims to include a strengths-based method to teaching parenting, providing clear, detailed directives to parents and caregivers, and designed to improve problematic behaviors in children and youth.
MedicalXpress
Becoming sober—A 'voice' for mothers navigating the child welfare system
With current federal mandates and state laws, addressing substance use during pregnancy is punitive rather than compassionate. In fact, 23 states and the District of Columbia consider substance use during pregnancy to be child maltreatment under civil welfare statues, and three states consider it grounds for civil commitment. Evidence, however, suggests that building maternal capacity should be a priority.
abovethelaw.com
Full-Service Lawyers Need To Complete Numerous Nonlegal Tasks For Clients
Many attorneys describe themselves as “full-service lawyers,” which means that they dispense all manner of expertise and assistance when providing legal services to clients. In the competitive legal marketplace, many clients want to know that they can call their lawyers night and day and have their lawyers go above and beyond in order to ensure that a client’s needs are satisfied. This often requires a lawyer to complete a number of nonlegal tasks in unique ways.
How To Teach Toddlers, Preschoolers, And Kindergarteners To Wait
Waiting is hard for young children who spent infancy being picked up, fed, and entertained. But it’s also inevitable. Around toddlerhood — really, as soon as they can understand — kids are asked for something altogether new: patience. This is tough for kids, but also important. Teaching little kids how to wait isn’t just instilling this virtue of patience in them; it shapes the kind of adults they’ll become.
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Dementia Caregivers Should Plan for Natural and All Other Disasters
I live in Florida with my family. As I write this, shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall, more than a million people at points north and west of us are without power. My thoughts and prayers are with those folks hunkered down in dark, shuttered homes and shelters. By the...
Teen adopted from foster care says ‘adoption has been a blessing’
A teenage girl adopted at 15 years old from foster care is sharing her experience with the aim of giving other teenagers like her hope for their own bright future — and to encourage potential parents to consider adopting from foster care as well.
