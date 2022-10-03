Read full article on original website
Related
kqradio.com
Randy Youngdale
Randy Youngdale, 72 of Webster City died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by fellowship time at the Webster City Links Golf Course on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with the services.
kqradio.com
Wright County Supervisors to meet Monday,October 10.
The next meeting for the Wright County Supervisors will be Monday morning at 9:00 in the supervisors board room of the courthouse in Clarion. The board will meet with Veterans Affairs director Chris Oliver to discuss Operation Green Light. County engineer Adam Clemons will present information on a new hire for a patrol operator in the Belmond Shed and an update on secondary road projects,. The supervisors will review and take action on funding the Iowa State Association of Counties Soil Compaction Project for $600.Two resolutions will be reviewed. One is for the filing of certification of debt for an Agribusiness Urban Renewal Area. The second is for another filing of certification of debt on a ReNewTrient Urban Renewal Area plus other matters.
kqradio.com
Week 7 Preview: Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme
The Eagle Grove Eagles will hit the road for the final time in the regular season on Friday night, when they make the trek across Wright County to take on the Belmond-Klemme Broncos in Class 1A, District 2 action in Belmond. The Broncos enter with an 0-6 record, and an 0-3 district mark, while the Eagles are 2-4 on the season, and have a 1-2 district record.
Comments / 0