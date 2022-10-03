ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Historic New England Summit Oct. 13-14 at Mechanics Hall

WORCESTER — Historic New England is convening a major multidisciplinary conference that will include 60 speakers Oct. 13-14 at Mechanics Hall. The first Historic New England Summit will bring together "professionals, volunteers, philanthropists, thought leaders, students, and individuals interested in preservation issues to explore how 21st-century challenges and opportunities are being collectively addressed to create livable, resilient communities," according to an announcement.
'Moving' experience: Poet laureate inspires Worcester students

WORCESTER — It was an unforgettable experience for Solei Banks. Banks put her hand over her heart when she said listening to the poetry of Juan Matos was “moving.”. Banks was one of dozens of students at Burncoat Middle School who piled into the school’s auditorium Wednesday afternoon to experience Matos’s passion for poetry.
