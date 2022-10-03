Read full article on original website
kqradio.com
Wright County Supervisors to meet Monday,October 10.
The next meeting for the Wright County Supervisors will be Monday morning at 9:00 in the supervisors board room of the courthouse in Clarion. The board will meet with Veterans Affairs director Chris Oliver to discuss Operation Green Light. County engineer Adam Clemons will present information on a new hire for a patrol operator in the Belmond Shed and an update on secondary road projects,. The supervisors will review and take action on funding the Iowa State Association of Counties Soil Compaction Project for $600.Two resolutions will be reviewed. One is for the filing of certification of debt for an Agribusiness Urban Renewal Area. The second is for another filing of certification of debt on a ReNewTrient Urban Renewal Area plus other matters.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fourth Suspect Arrested from Stolen ATM Incident at Wild Rose in Jefferson
Another suspect from the ongoing investigation of a stolen ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson has been arrested. According to court documents, 26-year-old Jacob Roop of Marshalltown was the passenger in the pickup truck that was used to steal an ATM machine from the casino on January 28th. Court documents show 39-year-old Jorge Palacios of California and 52-year-old Richard Harris of Marshalltown were also involved in the theft when the three suspects took the ATM out of a fire exit and loaded onto a truck and drove away.
KIMT
Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
KTUL
Mom wears drag outfit at Iowa school board meeting to protest school drag show
DES MOINES, Iowa (TND) — After an Iowa high school's student LGBT club was allowed to bring a drag performance to their school in May, one parents' rights activist was so angry that she decided to bring her concerns to the school board by donning the same outfit as the performer.
voiceofalexandria.com
Nurse with history of working while impaired keeps her license
An Iowa nurse who was faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be allowed the keep her nursing license. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Nursing) An Iowa nurse who has faced a series of criminal and licensing-board charges related to alcohol will be...
KIMT
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
Iowa teacher critically injured in bicycle accident
ANKENY, Iowa — Greg Lage, a teacher and coach at Ankeny High School, remains hospitalized in a coma on Tuesday after apparently striking his head on the ground when he crashed his bike early Saturday morning. According to an online post from Lage’s wife, he was riding his bike home after bartending on Friday morning […]
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Displaying A Hand Gun At A Local Business
A Carroll woman was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly displaying a gun at a local convenience store. According to the Carroll Police Department, at approximately 6:00 p.m., 27-year-old Jau-Shay Leonna Tanshoir Battle entered the BP County Store located on Highway 30 and got into a verbal confrontation with a store employee. The argument stemmed from prior history between the two. During the dispute, Battle pulled a Ruger EC9 9mm handgun and pointed it toward three store employees. After authorities were notified, Battle fled the scene but was later arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail. She is being charged with three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, and additional charges are pending.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Warehouse property in Urbandale sold for $4.1 million
Property in Urbandale that includes a 30-year-old building with flexible warehouse space was sold for $4.1 million, Polk County real estate records show. Nadarevic Investments IV LLC, located in Johnston, bought the 3.4-acre parcel at 2990 Justin Drive (pictured at right) from a group that includes Jonathan Houghton, Barbara Houghton and at least six others, records show.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge woman admits distributing methamphetamine near college
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge woman who police say conspired to distribute methamphetamine near a school pleaded guilty to those charges on Monday. Heather Gibson, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Woman Arrested On Felony Theft Warrant
A Carroll woman wanted on a felony theft warrant was taken into custody Sunday by the Carroll Police Department. According to Carroll County District Court Records, 32-year-old Nicole Renee Sanchez was booked into the Carroll County jail for second-degree theft, a class D felony. A police affidavit alleges Sanchez stole belongings worth an estimated $3,250 while in Des Moines on Sept. 19 and 20. A GPS device with the belongings traced the materials back to Sanchez’s home, and at least one of the missing items was recovered at her residence. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines. Sanchez was released from custody earlier this week on a promise to appear at future court hearings.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Man Sentenced to Prison After Violating Probation
A Jefferson man violated conditions of his probation and was recently sentenced to prison. According to court documents, 46-year-old Sean Shell violated his probation when a search warrant was executed at his home on August 17th in the 200 block of North Maple Street in Jefferson. A police officer found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Shell was serving two years on probation after pleading guilty to a felony for his third or subsequent offense for possession of a controlled substance this past May, as part of an overall drug investigation involving multiple people.
kqradio.com
Week 7 Preview: Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme
The Eagle Grove Eagles will hit the road for the final time in the regular season on Friday night, when they make the trek across Wright County to take on the Belmond-Klemme Broncos in Class 1A, District 2 action in Belmond. The Broncos enter with an 0-6 record, and an 0-3 district mark, while the Eagles are 2-4 on the season, and have a 1-2 district record.
