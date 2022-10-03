Read full article on original website
ohio girl
5d ago
Doesn’t anyone proofread these articles?? It states the victim was stabbed…then later in the article it says “Police did not provide a motive for the shooting.”.
Man shot dead by Lorain police was at police department day before threatening employees over records, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lorain police shot and killed a man who a day earlier was at the department threatening employees over police records, authorities say. Christopher Allen Boggess, 49, died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. at the Evergreen Village Townhomes rental office on Meister Road near Collins Drive, according to a news release from Lorain police.
6-year-old boy injured in crash during funeral procession in Akron dies, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 6-year-old boy who was critically injured in a crash during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon has died, Akron police said. Officials have not yet publicly identified the boy in the incident that happened just before 3 p.m. on Arlington Street near Sixth Avenue, according to police and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
East Cleveland police continue investigation into man’s death from late September shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland police continue to investigate a late September shooting in which a man was killed and another was injured. Mitchell Erwin, 41, of East Cleveland died in the shooting that happened Sept. 29, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The second man has since been released from University Hospitals after being treated for his injuries, police said.
Handgun stolen from unlocked car: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Theft from vehicle: Bel Aire Circle. A resident at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 called the Westlake Police Department to report that their car, parked in their driveway, had been entered overnight. The car had been accidentally left unlocked. Missing items included a handgun, sunglasses, and...
Police find packages of suspected marijuana in OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 24 spotted a car traveling on Great Northern Boulevard with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car on Lorain Road as it pulled into a parking lot. The driver had glassy, red eyes, according to a police report. She also slurred her speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
72-year-old woman threatens to shoot roommate: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Sept. 27 at 1:59 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 42-year-old Cleveland resident was arrested. Threats, Kenilworth Road. On Sept. 27 at 7:27 p.m. a woman...
6-year-old dies from injuries in funeral procession crash
Akron police say the 6-year-old child involved in the crash on South Arlington Street during a Thursday funeral procession has died.
Suspected candy thief sought after dollar store break-in
Police are looking for a man who broke into a dollar store and filled a bag with candy and other items.
Details released on fatal officer-involved shooting in Lorain
A use of deadly force investigation is underway, after Lorain police shot and killed a man Friday morning.
Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
12-year-old killed after crash, gunfire during Akron funeral procession
Akron police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a crash that happened during a funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
