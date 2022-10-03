ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 10

ohio girl
5d ago

Doesn’t anyone proofread these articles?? It states the victim was stabbed…then later in the article it says “Police did not provide a motive for the shooting.”.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man shot dead by Lorain police was at police department day before threatening employees over records, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lorain police shot and killed a man who a day earlier was at the department threatening employees over police records, authorities say. Christopher Allen Boggess, 49, died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. at the Evergreen Village Townhomes rental office on Meister Road near Collins Drive, according to a news release from Lorain police.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police seek suspect in deadly shooting outside Dave’s Supermarket

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation Thursday following the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man outside a Dave’s Supermarket. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Donti Eric Summers, of Cleveland. According to police, the shooting took place around 9:15...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Ohio City, OH
Cleveland.com

East Cleveland police continue investigation into man’s death from late September shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland police continue to investigate a late September shooting in which a man was killed and another was injured. Mitchell Erwin, 41, of East Cleveland died in the shooting that happened Sept. 29, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The second man has since been released from University Hospitals after being treated for his injuries, police said.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for missing woman last seen around Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 29-year-old woman who was last seen in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Mercedes Pasierb went missing on or around Wednesday, according to investigators, in the area of West 25th Street and Archwood Avenue.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Police find packages of suspected marijuana in OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 24 spotted a car traveling on Great Northern Boulevard with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car on Lorain Road as it pulled into a parking lot. The driver had glassy, red eyes, according to a police report. She also slurred her speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Lorain police shoot and kill armed suspect Friday

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said the armed suspect who was shot by officers Friday morning on the city’s westside has died. According to a press release from police, there was an incident Thursday with 49-year-old Christopher Allen Boggess at the Lorain Police Department records window where he became irate and threatened officers after being asked to leave.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted in connection to Cleveland car theft, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a suspect in connection with the theft of a car on Sept. 27 is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The car stolen was a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photo...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy