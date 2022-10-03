Read full article on original website
Parma awards emergency asphalt repaving project for State Road hill
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly a month has passed since two water main breaks on the State Road hill just south of W. Ridgewood Drive on Parma wreaked havoc with motorists traversing the busy thoroughfare. While the area is open, currently it’s one-way traffic in each direction with the northbound vehicles...
Couple receives courtesy police ride to cross railroad tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A train stopped on the northern tracks at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 2. It blocked the Mapleway, Brookside and Columbia roads crossings. Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted at 1:54 p.m. but it did not know why the train stopped. It later told the city the train was picking up cars. An officer gave an elderly couple a ride to the other side since they were on the wrong side of the tracks and could not get across where they were standing. The train began moving at 3:31 p.m.
First responders get steamed on housefire call: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Structure fire-residence (unfounded): West Juniper Lane. A resident reported she arrived home at 1:53 p.m. Sept. 28 after being gone for about an hour and saw smoke coming from the roof of the house, with no one home. Other witnesses noticed a lot of smoke coming off the garage area...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents
Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
Artist goes conceptual on suspicious check: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A local artist reported Oct. 1 that she may have been a victim of a fraud scheme, although she actually received money from the crooks in the process. She told police a buyer through social media had set up a deal to pay $500 for one of her works. But...
Yes on Cuyahoga County Issue 6, renewing the port authority levy: endorsement editorial
One of the best bargains for Cuyahoga County taxpayers is the tiny but mighty 0.13-mill Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority levy. The tax amounts to less than $3 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home, according to the port. Yet that helps the Port Authority leverage lots more income -- in matching funds, grants and other funding. And that, in turn, keeps the port not just in the port, bulk- and container-shipping and leisure cruise business, but also as a strategically important economic-development underwriter on local projects like the Flats East Bank and Irishtown Bend stabilization projects locally. And it supports the port’s innovative efforts to reduce dredging costs by recycling clean dredge and through other measures.
Middleburg Heights man flees from police: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Sept. 27 at 2:15 p.m. an unlocked car was reported entered overnight. A set of keys for another car on the property that currently does not run and $40 cash were taken. Information was collected for a report. Possession, Center Ridge Road. On Sept. 29 at 12:51 p.m. an...
Cleveland woman throws brick at Burger King window: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Sept. 19 at 12:35 p.m. a resident reported the theft of a package left on her front porch. On Sept. 20 at 5:15 p.m. a fast food restaurant employee accused a co-worker of stealing cash from her purse. No evidence of theft was found, but the accused employee had several felony arrest warrants. The 22-year-old East Cleveland woman was arrested.
Richmond Heights council committee approves plans for final two buildings of Belle Oaks’ first phase
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council’s Planning & Zoning Committee gave its approval Tuesday (Oct. 4) to plans for two buildings that make up part of phase one of the Belle Oaks Marketplace mixed-use development project at the former Richmond Town Square mall site. The unanimous thumbs-up from the...
Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
Youths wander onto school property in middle of the night: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Security at Gilmour Academy reported at 3 a.m. Oct. 2 that several youths were trespassing on the property. Responding officers found those involved and learned they were at a sleepover at a home on Dorchester Road behind the school and had wandered off. They were subsequently returned to the home and the host of the sleepover was advised.
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
Donte’s Restaurant marks 50 years of delicious dining in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Brook Park City Council at its Oct. 4 meeting celebrated the 50th anniversary of Donte’s Restaurant and Pizza Shop by presenting a resolution to the family and reminiscing about memories made through the years. The Casedonte family and many Donte’s employees came out in...
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
Cleveland seeks to replace coin-operated parking meters with “smart” ones that accept digital payments
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The City of Cleveland seeks to replace its system of parking meters with a new, more modern, “smart” system that can take credit cards or payment through an app, the city announced Thursday. The city published a project request Thursday that seeks proposals from companies...
72-year-old woman threatens to shoot roommate: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Sept. 27 at 1:59 a.m. an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected she had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 42-year-old Cleveland resident was arrested. Threats, Kenilworth Road. On Sept. 27 at 7:27 p.m. a woman...
Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
Police find packages of suspected marijuana in OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 24 spotted a car traveling on Great Northern Boulevard with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car on Lorain Road as it pulled into a parking lot. The driver had glassy, red eyes, according to a police report. She also slurred her speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
Handgun stolen from unlocked car: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Theft from vehicle: Bel Aire Circle. A resident at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 called the Westlake Police Department to report that their car, parked in their driveway, had been entered overnight. The car had been accidentally left unlocked. Missing items included a handgun, sunglasses, and...
