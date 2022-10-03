ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Cleveland.com

Couple receives courtesy police ride to cross railroad tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

A train stopped on the northern tracks at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 2. It blocked the Mapleway, Brookside and Columbia roads crossings. Norfolk Southern Railway was contacted at 1:54 p.m. but it did not know why the train stopped. It later told the city the train was picking up cars. An officer gave an elderly couple a ride to the other side since they were on the wrong side of the tracks and could not get across where they were standing. The train began moving at 3:31 p.m.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Plans for large-scale home in Shaker Heights concern residents

Plans to build a 12,000-square-foot house with a banquet hall, a hot tub mikvah, elevator, fitness center, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights have raised concerns among dozens of neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood. The plan to demolish the existing single-family home at...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Yes on Cuyahoga County Issue 6, renewing the port authority levy: endorsement editorial

One of the best bargains for Cuyahoga County taxpayers is the tiny but mighty 0.13-mill Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority levy. The tax amounts to less than $3 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home, according to the port. Yet that helps the Port Authority leverage lots more income -- in matching funds, grants and other funding. And that, in turn, keeps the port not just in the port, bulk- and container-shipping and leisure cruise business, but also as a strategically important economic-development underwriter on local projects like the Flats East Bank and Irishtown Bend stabilization projects locally. And it supports the port’s innovative efforts to reduce dredging costs by recycling clean dredge and through other measures.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Two temp workers “swordfight” each other with grass trimmers in Brook Park cemetery

BROOK PARK, Ohio – Two workers from a temporary agency fought each other with grass trimmers at about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 27 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark Road. The workers – one a 42-year-old Parma man, the other a 25-year-old Cleveland man – were trimming grass around headstones. The younger man walked past the older man while carrying a trimmer that was running. The older man warned the younger man to be careful with the trimmer, saying he could have cut him with it.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Police find packages of suspected marijuana in OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 24 spotted a car traveling on Great Northern Boulevard with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car on Lorain Road as it pulled into a parking lot. The driver had glassy, red eyes, according to a police report. She also slurred her speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
