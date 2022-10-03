ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Steubenville Chief adjusting well in new role

By Taylor Long
 5 days ago

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Chief Ken Anderson has been in his new role for a little more than two weeks.

He says he can’t believe the amount of support that he has gotten throughout the whole transition.

He says they are going through a period of adjustment but it’s been pretty smooth.

Chief Anderson says they are tackling crime, and getting drugs off the streets from all angles.

As well as using technology in many ways to better the department.

“We also want to work with other law enforcement agencies up and down the river, across the river into West Virginia and the more we work together, the more we pull our resources, I think the more successful we’ll be in combating the drug problem.”

Chief Ken Anderson – Steubenville Police Department

Chief Anderson says he is so appreciative of the support everyone has given him, from his family to the department and the community.

