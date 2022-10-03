Nikola Vučević has opened his team’s scoring in each of the Chicago Bulls’ two 2022 preseason games thus far. And he has done so in an interesting fashion. Trailing 6-0 against New Orleans, Vučević ran a side pick-and-roll with Zach LaVine that flowed into a catch on the left block; after backing down Jonas Valančiūnas with two dribbles, he feigned a pump with his left hand, then spun back right with the Pelicans center off balance, and finished a right-handed layup.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO