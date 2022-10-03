Read full article on original website
Nikola Vučević has opened his team’s scoring in each of the Chicago Bulls’ two 2022 preseason games thus far. And he has done so in an interesting fashion. Trailing 6-0 against New Orleans, Vučević ran a side pick-and-roll with Zach LaVine that flowed into a catch on the left block; after backing down Jonas Valančiūnas with two dribbles, he feigned a pump with his left hand, then spun back right with the Pelicans center off balance, and finished a right-handed layup.
Dennis Rodman starred in the NBA over his 14-year Hall of Fame career. Now, the Chicago Bulls legend will star in a reality television series. Rodman, 61, will be featured alongside seven other celebrities in the return of VH1's "The Surreal Life." The series, which documents celebrities as they live together in a mansion, is returning for its first season in 16 years.
DeMar DeRozan is part of a new NBA promotional video to kick off the start of the NBA season. The Bulls forward stars alongside Steph Curry, Joel Emiid, Paul George, Tyler Herro, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum and NBA legends Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bill Walton. DeRozan's part is centered around...
From timely swats, picking pockets to lockdown clamps, watching NBA players shine on the defensive end can be mesmerizing. Last season, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart edged Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges for the Defensive Player of the Year award, becoming just the sixth ever guard to do so. As...
When last season ended, Derrick Jones Jr.’s return to the Chicago Bulls wouldn’t have been considered a slam dunk. But the 2020 Slam Dunk champion from the NBA All-Star game at the United Center is back at the United Center---for reasons that are more defensive-oriented than dunking-oriented. Not that Jones Jr. won’t destroy a few rims if he gets out in transition or, perhaps more pertinently, gets into the rotation.
The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
The Chicago Bulls have waived rookie guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, the team announced Saturday afternoon. Freeman-Liberty, a Chicago native and alum of Whitney Young and DePaul, was brought in as a training camp flier, but is now a casualty of the series of cuts the Bulls will need to make to trim their roster to 15 players before the start of the regular season.
There were a ton of zeroes on the Progressive Field scoreboard Saturday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians played 14 complete innings before the first run of Game 2 was scored. Guardians rookie right fielder Oscar Gonzalez finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the 15th inning,...
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The quarterback education of Justin Fields is a process, one which the Bears hope yields weekly, incremental progress for the second-year signal-caller. That Fields' 11 completions and 174 yards in the Bears' Week 4 loss to the New York Giants were both season highs speaks to the slow grind this journey will be over the next 13 games.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – By now, you've seen the play. Everyone has seen Justin Fields not hit a wide-open Darnell Mooney for what could have been a touchdown in the Bears' 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mooney explained that he ran the...
Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe was officially cleared for contact ahead of Friday's practice after undergoing cervical spine surgery in the offseason that put him on a 10-12-week timetable. He had been skating throughout all of camp in a white non-contact sweater but is no longer in one. "Yeah, nice to...
Willson Contreras not only reached out to José Quintana about the Cardinals — as he told NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer — but Quintana provided him a "strong recommendation," according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Contreras is set to become a free agent for the...
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing game has been a borderline disaster to start the 2022 NFL season. Chicago's offense ranks dead last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, first downs, and quarterback rating. Not all of the blame can be hung on quarterback Justin Fields, though. Nor...
The 2022 MLB postseason is officially underway, and the Cleveland Guardians are the bracket’s first winner. Cleveland leaned on ace Shane Bieber in Game 1 of the 2022 Wild Card Series. Bieber punched out eight Tampa Bay batters across seven and two-third frames. Closer Emmanuel Clase, who finished the...
