WWAY NewsChannel 3
Friends to host fundraiser in memory of domestic violence murder victim in Oak Island
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter is speaking out following two separate domestic violence incidents that happened within 24 hours of each other this past weekend. Hope Harbor Home says it is alarmed about the two separate incidents that occurred October 1 and October 2 in...
WECT
Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
WMBF
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning. Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. This...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested following deadly hit and run in Bladen County
BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman is dead after a hit and run in Bladen County. A minor accident involving two vehicles took place on NC 410 on October 1st, around 1.5 miles south of Bladenboro. Fire crews and police were called to the scene. An 18-year-old woman in...
dillonheraldonline.com
Fire Burns Home On Hampton Street
AMERICAN RED CROSS disaster-trained volunteers are assisting multiple families whose homes, located on East Hampton St. in Dillon, were damaged by a fire Sunday night. The Red Cross is helping seven people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources. (Contributed Photo)
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Shrine Club hosts its 49th annual fish fry fundraiser
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The “Wilmington Shrine Club” hosted its 49th annual fish fry in three locations across the city. People were able to pick up plates at the Wilmington Shrine Club on South College Road, Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road, and Tex’s Tackle Off Eastwood Road. Each plate was ten dollars, and came with fried fish, hush puppies, and slaw.
wpde.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after being badly burned in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being badly burned outside a home Wednesday on Grain Bin Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to officials. Officials said the woman was burning trash when the incident happened. NEW:...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police asking for help identifying alleged hair clippers thief
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say stole $400 worth of clippers and trimmers last week. The alleged theft took place on September 29th at Sally Beauty Supply on New Pointe Boulevard. Witnesses say he left the scene in...
WECT
Former highway patrol trooper sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that William “Bill” Rogers has been sworn in as the acting Sheriff of Columbus County. Rogers started in 1994 with the department of corrections, then went to work for the Columbus County Sheriff’s office. In 2000, Rogers started working as a state trooper and just retired this past Friday.
An escaped elephant rampaged through Wilmington 100 years ago. Celebrate her Sunday!
Topsy the circus pachyderm broke loose twice in 1922, making nationwide news. An NC restaurant wants to commemorate this weird occasion.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity work to increase Black homeownership
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Nationally, homeownership continues to grow but home buying hasn’t increased for all Americans. In Brunswick County, Habitat for Humanity is working to increase Black homeownership. Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has joined a national initiative to increase homeownership among the U.S. Black population.
wpde.com
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
carolinajournal.com
Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene suspended for racist comments
There have been loud calls for the removal of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene since Sept. 28, when WECT reported on audio recordings of Greene making derogatory comments about black employees. And less than a week later, after the local district attorney, Jon David, filed a motion for him to be removed for the comments, Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser agreed to suspend Green until any decision on removal is finalized.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian killed in accident near Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning on SR1134 near Shallotte. The crash happened around 6:40 am while a person was standing in the road picking up debris from a previous crash. A 2007 GMC SUV struck the person, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
foxwilmington.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co.
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) – A pedestrian died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Brunswick County. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Jon Downey, of Shallotte, was killed in the collision, which took place on Gray Bridge Road near Tar Landing Road at around 6:40 a.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dead, woman taken to hospital in Brunswick County domestic violence incident
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in the hospital, and her husband is dead, after a domestic violence incident in Bolivia. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Saint Joseph Drive just before 3:30 am Sunday for a domestic disturbance.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Driver wanted after causing damage in Winnabow
WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. Deputies are looking for the person driving the black BMW captured in the video posted above. The driver caused damage to property at the Winnabow Fire Department on Governors Road, according to the...
foxwilmington.com
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
foxwilmington.com
Topsy the elephant incident remembered 100 years later
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Oct. 9th, 1922, the Hagenbeck-Wallace circus came to Wilmington. After the show, a four-ton Indian elephant named Topsy broke loose and headed towards downtown Wilmington. She traversed all over the city, stomping through downtown, wading into Greenfield Lake and even swimming across the Cape...
WECT
Woman arrested, charged with driving off after fatal collision with pedestrian
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) -A woman has been charged with a DWI and felony hit and run in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian near Bladenboro on Saturday, October 1. Per a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative, fire crews were called to a minor accident located 1.8 miles southwest of Bladenboro on NC-410 at around 9:20 p.m. A passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Haley Jasmine Skipper, stepped outside of the car to review to damage.
